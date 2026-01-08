International business briefs: Italy’s jobless rate edges down to 5.7%

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An employment centre in Milan, Italy. Italy’s unemployment rate fell marginally to 5.7% in November.

Youth unemployment rate below 19% in Italy

Rome — Italy’s unemployment rate fell marginally to 5.7% in November from a downwardly revised 5.8% in October, national statistics bureau Istat reported on Thursday. A net 34,000 jobs were lost during the month.

In November, the youth unemployment rate, measuring job-seekers between the ages of 15 and 24, was down to 18.8% from 19.6%.

The employment rate, one of the lowest in the eurozone, edged down to 62.6% from 62.7% in October.

The reason for the decline in both the number of people working and those seeking a job was a surge in the number of inactive people, up by 72,000 from October, Istat said.

The so-called inactivity rate, measuring those neither working nor looking for work, rose to 33.5% in November. Reuters

Gold could hit $5,000 this year

Bengaluru — Gold could hit $5,000/oz in the first half of 2026, HSBC said on Thursday on geopolitical risks and rising fiscal debts.

However, the bank cut its average price forecast for the year to $4,587/oz, down from a previous projection of $4,600.

It expects silver to trade between $58 and $88 in 2026, driven by supply deficits, robust investment demand, and high gold prices, ‍but warned of a market correction later in ‍the year. Reuters

A US jury in October found the French bank helped Sudan’s government commit genocide. (Dado Ruvic /Reuters )

BNP Paribas able to appeal Sudan verdict

Gdansk — BNP Paribas said on Thursday that a judge’s decision to certify an October verdict in Sudanese-related litigation clears the path for the bank to pursue an appeal.

A US jury in October found the French bank helped Sudan’s government commit genocide by providing banking services that violated American sanctions. The court ordered the eurozone’s biggest lender by assets to pay $20.5m to three Sudanese plaintiffs who testified about human rights abuses under former president Omar al-Bashir’s rule.

The bank said it will seek to have the case dismissed on appeal, arguing the trial applied Swiss law incorrectly. Reuters

Institutional Securities accounts for the lion's share of promotions. Picture: Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Morgan Stanley promotions reflect rebound in deals

Bengaluru — Morgan Stanley elevated 184 employees to the rank of MD this year, up ​6% from 2025, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday, as dealmaking rebounded across the industry.

The promotions, which typically occur in January, increased from 173 last year, with ‍70% focusing on revenue-focused roles. Those promoted had spent an average of 11 years at the Wall Street powerhouse, the memo said.

Institutional Securities, which houses the bank’s flagship investment banking and trading operations, accounted for ​the largest share at 48% of the promotions, followed by investment management and wealth management ‍at 12% and 9%, respectively. Reuters

Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Central, Hong Kong. Picture: BOBBY YIP/Reuters

HSBC gets approval to take Hang Seng Bank private

Hong Kong — Shareholders of Hang ​Seng Bank on Thursday voted for a plan ‍floated by ​its majority owner, HSBC, to take the ​bank private, in ‍a landmark move to further boost ⁠the Asian-focused lender’s presence in Hong Kong.

HSBC, which ‌proposed ‌to purchase ⁠36.5% of shares in Hang Seng not already owned by the company, got the green light from shareholders, according to a joint ‍announcement. Reuters

Payments company Worldline's logo. (Christian Hartmann/Reuters )

Worldline approves €500m capital increase plan

⁠Gdansk — Shareholders ‍of payment services provider Worldline voted ​in favour of a two-stage capital increase of roughly €500m during an extraordinary general meeting on ​Thursday.

The capital raise will ‍begin with a €110m share sale to Bpifrance, Credit Agricole and BNP ‌Paribas, followed ‌by a ⁠€390m rights issue open to all shareholders. The capital raise is expected to be ​completed by ⁠the end of the first quarter of 2026. Reuters