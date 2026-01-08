Seven & i raises net profit forecast despite earnings dip

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Japan's Seven & I’s logo is seen at its 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo. Picture: KIM KYUNG-HOON/REUTERS

Tokyo — The Japanese operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, Seven & i Holdings, reported a 9.1% fall in operating profit for the third quarter, it said on Thursday.

The company made a profit of ¥116.7bn (about R12.23bn) for the September-November period, which compares to ¥128.4bn over the same period the previous year and sits well below a market estimate of ¥142bn, based on the average of six analysts polled by LSEG.

Its domestic convenience store business moved to profit growth over the quarter, but North American sales fell in October and November, hit by lower fuel prices.

The firm maintained its annual operating profit forecast of ¥404bn for the financial year ending February 2026 but raised its forecast for a separate measure – net profit – by 1.9% to ¥270bn.

Seven & i’s net profit jumped over the quarter due to the decrease in special losses thanks to the completion of the group’s major business restructuring over the past year to focus on its core convenience store business.