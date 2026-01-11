OpenAI and SoftBank invest $1bn in SB Energy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tech companies are investing directly in power infrastructure as energy access becomes a critical constraint on AI expansion.

Bengaluru — OpenAI and SoftBank Group will invest $500m each in SB Energy to expand data centre and power infrastructure for their Stargate initiative, SB Energy said on Friday.

SB Energy, a SoftBank-owned company, will build and operate OpenAI’s previously announced 1.2GW data centre site in Milam County, Texas.

SB Energy will also become a customer of OpenAI, using its APIs and deploying ChatGPT for employees.

Stargate is a $500bn multi-year initiative to build AI data centres for training and inference, backed by major investors including Oracle. President Donald Trump backed the initiative when the companies announced the plan in January 2025.

Tech companies are investing directly in power infrastructure as energy access becomes a critical constraint on AI expansion, with the push for larger and more numerous data centres driving electricity demand higher.

Partnership

SB Energy is developing several data centre campuses, with initial facilities expected to begin service this year.

The partnership “accelerates our delivery of advanced AI data centre campuses and associated energy infrastructure at the scale required to advance Stargate and secure America’s AI future,” SB Energy co-CEO Rich Hossfeld said.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

The data centre construction boom has also prompted major players including Meta Platforms to allocate unprecedented sums to infrastructure projects that require huge investments in chips, power, cooling and servers.

Meanwhile, OpenAI faces rising expenses for training and operating its AI systems amid intensifying competition from Alphabet’s Google.

CEO Sam Altman told staff late last year that the company has entered a “code red” mode focused on enhancing ChatGPT, while delaying launches of other products, as it moves to counter Gemini’s growing traction.

Reuters