International business briefs: Duolingo CFO Matt Skaruppa to step down after nearly six years

Duolingo said ⁠on ‍Monday that CFO Matt Skaruppa will step down after nearly six years.

Bengaluru — Duolingo said ⁠on ‍Monday that CFO Matt Skaruppa will step down after nearly six years ​in the role, marking the departure of a key executive who helped the language-learning app maker go public.

During his tenure, ‍the company saw ​consistent revenue growth and improving profitability as it converted strong user engagement into paid subscriptions and ramped up the use ​of AI to personalise lessons and attract more users.

Skaruppa, ‍who joined Duolingo in early 2020, will remain CFO until February 23, before ⁠moving into an advisory role to support a leadership transition, the company said.

Gillian Munson will succeed Skaruppa as CFO, ‌the Pittsburgh, US-based company said. Munson ‌has served on ⁠Duolingo’s board since 2019 and previously held senior finance roles at Vimeo and other technology companies.

Separately, Duolingo announced preliminary results for the December quarter. Daily active users grew about 30%, largely in line with expectations, according to Visible Alpha ​data.

Bookings for the fourth quarter ⁠were between $329.5m and $335.5m, marginally below estimates of $334.2m.

Duolingo will continue to focus on monetisation but is increasingly shifting its priorities towards ‍improving teaching quality, CEO Luis ‍von Ahn said in ‍November. Reuters

Meta's move follows an order from Italy's antitrust authority. (123RF/AMPERESPY)

Meta to exempt Italy from WhatsApp chatbot ban

Brussels ― Meta Platforms will ‍exclude Italy from its ban on rival AI chatbots on WhatsApp after an order from the country’s antitrust authority, according to a ​notice sent to AI providers and developers seen by Reuters.

The Italian watchdog AGCM last month ordered Meta to suspend its proposed ban while the watchdog investigates the company for suspected abuse of its market power ‍following complaints from rivals. The European ​Commission is also probing Meta over whether it abused its dominance by blocking rival AI chatbots from its messaging service WhatsApp, but did not issue any interim order.

Blocking other AI providers’ access to ​WhatsApp would give a potential boost to Meta’s own chatbot and virtual assistant, Meta AI, ‍integrated into the platform last year.

While deliveries in Western Europe as well as Central ​and Eastern Europe rose 5.6% and 5.9%, respectively, sales both in China ‍and North America fell 17.4% (Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

Volkswagen deliveries fall, driven by lower demand in China and US

German carmaker Volkswagen saw ​a 4.9% decline in vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by lower demand in North America and China, the company said on Monday.

The ‍company delivered 2.38-million ​vehicles in the quarter, compared with 2.50-million units the same period a year ago.

While deliveries in Western Europe as well as Central ​and Eastern Europe rose 5.6% and 5.9%, respectively, sales both in China ‍and North America fell 17.4%.

“The intense competitive situation in China, as well as tariffs and the discontinuation ⁠of electric vehicle subsidies in the US, have impacted our business,” Marco Schubert, member of the group’s extended executive committee for sales, said in ‌a statement.

Despite fierce competition from ⁠more than 100 automotive brands and heavy price pressure, the group has remained committed to its “value over volume” principle, a spokesperson said.

Volkswagen is confident it will remain the top international original equipment manufacturer in the Chinese market, the spokesperson added.

In 2025, Volkswagen’s market share in China dropped further, to ​third place, after BYD and Geely ⁠Auto.

Sales of battery electric vehicles in the quarter increased 11.6%, the company said.

Rivals BMW and Mercedes-Benz also reported falling sales in the final quarter of ‍2025, dragged down by weaker ‍US and Chinese demand. Reuters

Under the partnership T Rowe Price ​will act as an investment partner ‍to FAB. (Supplied)

First ‍Abu Dhabi Bank teams up with T Rowe Price

Dubai ― ⁠First ‍Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender by ​assets, said on Monday it has entered into a strategic partnership with US-based asset manager ‍T Rowe Price ​to expand its investment offerings across the Gulf region.

Under the partnership T Rowe Price ​will act as an investment partner ‍to FAB offering services in equities, fixed income, alternatives and ⁠multi-asset strategies, the bank said in a statement.

The collaboration aims to broaden the range ‌of products available to ‌FAB’s retail, ⁠private banking and institutional clients, while strengthening the lender’s investment management capabilities. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Western wealth managers have increased their presence in the Gulf ​as its relatively ⁠neutral political stance, ease of doing business, convenient time zones and tax-free status have ‍lured an increasingly diverse pool ‍of investors. Reuters

The partnership will support the development of AI capabilities in Dassault Aviation’s future air combat systems. (Karen Moolman)

Dassault leads $200m investment in Harmattan AI

Paris ― French aerospace group Dassault Aviation is leading ​a $200m funding round in start-up Harmattan AI as the defence sector races to leverage AI amid intensifying geopolitical competition.

The partnership will support the development of AI capabilities in Dassault Aviation’s future air combat systems, particularly for ‍the control of unmanned aerial systems, ​or drones, the companies said on Monday.

Paris-based Harmattan AI was created last year to produce autonomous defence systems, including AI-enabled platforms, strike drones and surveillance drones.

Harmattan said in a ​post on LinkedIn that the Series B funding round valued it at $1.4bn.

“This is excellent ‍news for our strategic autonomy, for the technological superiority of our military in the area of AI-enabled defence drones as well as for our ⁠economy,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post on X. Reuters

Politico reported earlier on Monday that the German government has come to a final agreement ​on taking ⁠a stake in TenneT Germany. (PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW)

TenneT in talks over Berlin’s German unit investment

Berlin ― Dutch electricity grid operator TenneT said on Monday ​that it is still in “constructive dialogue” with Germany regarding ‍a potential investment by ​Berlin in its German division.

“We will inform you once ​we have concluded this ‍dialogue and the result thereof,” TenneT said in ⁠a statement, adding that institutional investors Norges, GIC and ‌APG are ‌also taking part ⁠in the discussions.

News outlet Politico reported earlier on Monday that the German government has come to a final agreement ​on taking ⁠a stake in TenneT Germany, part of a broader shift towards renewable energy. Reuters