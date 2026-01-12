International business briefs: Starlink rival Eutelsat orders 340 OneWeb satellites from Airbus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FILE PHOTO: Eutelsat Group logo is pictured at their Paris headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, April 3, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Gdansk — Eutelsat, the satellite operator backed by the governments of France and Britain, has placed an ​order with Airbus for 340 satellites to refresh and extend its OneWeb low-Earth-orbit network, the two companies said on Monday.

According to Eutelsat, the additional satellites are intended to keep the service running ‍by gradually swapping out ​the earliest vehicles as they reach the end of their working lives.

OneWeb’s first satellites were launched about six years ago, before the London-based operator ​merged with Eutelsat in 2023.

The latest purchase, combined with 100 satellites ordered in ‍December 2024, lifts the running total to 440 satellites contracted for OneWeb. Deliveries are expected to start from ⁠the end of 2026.

Financial details of the contract were not disclosed, but Eutelsat had previously said extending the constellation until the availability of the EU’s Iris² constellation would require a further ‌340 satellites on top ⁠of an initial committed batch of 100.

That would put the total cost of the extension programme at around €2bn to €2.2bn between 2024 and 2029, Eutelsat said last year.

Eutelsat drew increased attention from European governments last year because it owns the only other low Earth orbit constellation besides ​Elon Musk’s Starlink. These satellites are used ⁠to beam internet from space, providing broadband connectivity to businesses, governments and consumers in underserved areas.

France led a €1.5bn capital increase in 2025, joined by the UK and other anchor investors, ‍to strengthen the satellite operator’s finances as ‍it seeks to compete with Starlink. Reuters

German state-owned utility Uniper plans to buy up to 500,000 tonnes a year of green ammonia from India’s AM Green​.

Uniper signs agreement on green ammonia with India’s AM Green

Frankfurt — German state-owned utility Uniper on Monday said ​it has signed a long-time binding agreement with India’s AM Green ‍to purchase ​up to 500,000 tonnes of green ammonia per year.

The first ​shipment is scheduled to ‍take place as early as 2028, Uniper ⁠said.

“This agreement with AM Green is a key building block ‌in ‌our strategy to provide ⁠our customers with reliable access to renewable and low-carbon molecules at scale,” said Uniper CEO Michael Lewis.

Indian Prime ​Minister Narendra ⁠Modi welcomed the agreement at a news conference with German chancellor ‍Friedrich Merz on Monday. Reuters

Plus500 has ​been aggressively expanding into the lucrative US futures market. (Freepik)

Plus500 outpaces expectations as US expansion continues

Bengaluru — Plus500 reported annual revenue and core profit ahead of market ​expectations on Monday, as the trading platform operator scales its business via partnerships and global deals.

The Israel-based ‍fintech broker has ​been aggressively expanding into the lucrative US futures market while also entering the surging prediction market ​space via a partnership with FanDuel announced ‍in December.

“We anticipate yet another good year to come ⁠in 2026,” said Panmure Liberum analyst Rae Maile, suggesting the company’s new partnerships and regulatory licences ‌will enable it ‌to reap further benefits ⁠in 2026.

Plus500 reported revenue of about $792m and core profit of about $348m for the financial year ended December 31 in a trading statement.

Analysts expect revenues of $757.7m ​and core profit of $345.8m in fiscal year 2025, on average, according to a Plus500-compiled poll.

The company will publish its preliminary ‍results for fiscal year ‍2025 in February. Reuters

Apple leads ​the market with a 20% share. (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

Apple led global smartphone market with 20% share in 2025

Global smartphone ​shipments rose 2% year-on-year in 2025, lifted by stronger demand and economic momentum in emerging markets, Counterpoint Research ‍said on Monday.

Apple led ​the market with a 20% share, the largest among the top five brands, supported by ​solid demand in emerging and mid-sized markets and ‍strong sales of the iPhone 17 series, said Counterpoint analyst Varun ⁠Mishra.

Manufacturers pulled shipments forward early in the year to get ahead of tariffs, but the effect ‌eased as 2025 ‌progressed, leaving second-half volumes ⁠largely unaffected, the firm said.

Samsung ranked second with a 19% share on modest shipment growth, while Xiaomi placed third with a 13% share, backed by steady demand in emerging markets.

The ​global smartphone market is ⁠expected to soften in 2026 amid chip shortages and rising component costs, as chipmakers prioritise AI data centres ‍over handsets, Counterpoint ‍research director Tarun Pathak said. Reuters

Shares of the German footwear brand, which fell 28% in ‍2025, are down nearly ​4% this year. (Supplied)

Birkenstock flags tariff-hit quarterly revenue miss

Bengaluru — Birkenstock ⁠on ‍Monday reported first-quarter preliminary revenue below Wall Street expectations as consumers turned more ​cautious on non-essential spending amid rising economic uncertainty.

Shares of the German footwear brand, which fell 28% in ‍2025, were down nearly ​4% in premarket trade.

The company’s business operations have been hampered by US tariffs on the EU, ​while hurting shoppers who are facing higher prices ‍on imported goods.

It had forecast fiscal 2026 profit below analysts’ expectations ⁠and annual revenue growth lower than the last two years in December.

The company expects €402m in revenue ‌for the quarter ⁠ended December 31 2025, which fell short of expectations of €403.3m, according to data compiled by LSEG.

The company said it provided the results in advance of its participation in the 2026 ​ICR Consumer Conference for ⁠consumer trends and its planned Capital Markets Day later this month. It is set to report its full ‍first-quarter results on February ‍12. Reuters

The positive forecast comes as Lululemon contends with challenges.

Lululemon sees fourth-quarter results beat high-end forecast range

Bengaluru — Apparel retailer Lululemon ​Athletica said on Monday it expects fourth-quarter revenue and profit to be toward the ‍high end of ​its previous forecast range on the back of strong demand during the ​holiday season.

Shares of the company ‍were up about 1% in premarket trading. They had ⁠fallen nearly 46% in 2025.

The positive forecast comes as Lululemon contends with challenges, including ‌a proxy ‌fight launched ⁠by its founder Chip Wilson, while striving to reignite demand from young and affluent shoppers amid stiff competition and pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.

The athleisure ​maker had previously ⁠projected fourth-quarter revenue to be between $3.50bn and $3.59bn, and earnings per share in ‍the range of $4.66 to $4.76. Reuters