Moderna expects sales near upper end of 2025 forecast

By Patrick Wingrove

New York — Moderna said ⁠on Monday it expects ‍to report about $1.9bn in sales for 2025, putting it near the upper end of its previously projected $1.6bn-$2bn forecast but well below ​revenue levels achieved during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moderna CFO James Mock said in an interview that US vaccination rates in the retail sector fell by about 26% year-on-year in 2025. That decline, at the lower end of ‍the company’s projected 20%-​40% drop, ultimately led to higher sales, he said.

The vaccine maker, which is set to present on Monday at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, also cut $200m from its 2025 operating-expense forecast, ​lowering the range to $5.0bn-$5.2bn.

Moderna said it expects to end the year with $8.1bn in cash, ‍up from its previous forecast of $6.5bn-$7.0bn. The total includes $600m from a five-year, $1.5bn loan secured in November from Ares Management.

The ⁠Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drugmaker has been struggling financially as demand for Covid vaccines collapsed in the years following its pandemic windfall, when Moderna reported revenue of $18.4bn in 2022. Despite the plunge in sales, the company now ‌sees signs of stabilisation.

On Monday, ‌the company reiterated its 2026 ⁠goal of achieving up to 10% revenue growth and said it expects regulatory approvals this year for both a standalone influenza vaccine and its Covid-flu combination shot — launches it hopes will eventually replace some of the lost Covid vaccine revenue.

“If we’re at $1.9bn for 2025, up to 10% would be $2.1bn, although we’re not guiding that officially right now,” said Mock.

Moderna does not expect its flu or combination shots to ​be approved in time for the 2026 respiratory-disease season ⁠but sees them providing a boost in 2027.

Moderna said it also expects important trial data in 2026 for experimental oncology, rare disease and infectious disease vaccines. That includes late-stage results for its norovirus shot and mid-stage data for the ‍cancer vaccine co-developed with Merck being tested ‍in melanoma following surgery.

The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter ‍and full 2025 results on February 13.