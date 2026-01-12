Trump mulls blocking Exxon from Venezuela investment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Liberian-flagged oil-chemical tanker Ocean Mariner sails through Havana Bay as U.S.-Cuba tensions rise after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to stop Venezuelan oil and money from reaching Cuba and suggested the communist-run island to strike a deal with Washington, in Havana, Cuba, January 11, 2026. REUTERS/Norlys Perez

By Jarrett Renshaw

US President Donald Trump said ​on Sunday that he might block Exxon Mobil from investing in Venezuela after the oil major’s CEO called the country “uninvestable” during a White House meeting last week.

Exxon CEO Darren Woods told Trump that Venezuela would need to change its laws before it could be an attractive investment opportunity, during the high-profile meeting on Friday with at least ‍17 other oil executives. Trump had urged the ​group to spend $100bn to revitalise Venezuela’s oil industry in a meeting less than a week after US forces captured and removed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power in a brazen overnight raid.

Woods’ sceptical remarks quickly emerged as the dominant headline, undercutting the White House’s hopes of building momentum from its engagement with ​the world’s most prominent oil executives.

“I didn’t like Exxon’s response,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on his way back to Washington ‍on Sunday. “I’ll probably be inclined to keep Exxon out. I didn’t like their response. They’re playing too cute.”

ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Exxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Exxon, ConocoPhillips and ⁠Chevron, the three largest US oil producers, were for decades the most prominent partners of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.

The government of president Hugo Chavez nationalised the industry in 2004-07 and while Chevron negotiated deals to partner with PDVSA, ConocoPhillips and Exxon left the country and filed prominent arbitration ‌cases shortly after.

Venezuela now owes more than $13bn ‌collectively to ConocoPhillips and Exxon for the expropriations, ⁠according to court rulings.

“We’ve had our assets seized there twice and so you can imagine to re-enter a third time would require some pretty significant changes from what we’ve historically seen here,” Woods told Trump on Friday.

Woods said that Exxon needed durable investment protections introduced and the country’s hydrocarbons law also needed to be reformed.

“If we look at the legal and commercial constructs and frameworks in place today in Venezuela today, it’s uninvestable,” he said.

ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance told Trump that his company was the largest non-sovereign credit holder in Venezuela and called for a restructuring of the debt and the country’s entire energy system, including PDVSA.

Trump ​said ConocoPhillips would get a lot of its money back, but the ⁠US would start with a clean slate. “We’re not going to look at what people lost in the past because that was their fault,” he said. Trump said on Friday that his administration would decide which firms would be allowed to operate in the South American country.

“You’re dealing with us directly. You’re not dealing with Venezuela at all. We ‍don’t want you to deal with Venezuela,” he said. On Saturday, Trump ‍signed an executive order to block courts or creditors from seizing revenue tied to the ‍sale of Venezuelan oil held in US Treasury accounts.

Meanwhile, ⁠Cuba ‍President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday ​there were no talks with the US government, ‍except for ​technical contacts in the migration field.

Diaz-Canel said on social ​media that Cuba has “always ‍been willing to maintain dialogue with the ⁠US on the basis of sovereign equality, mutual respect ‌and ‌the principles ⁠of international law.”

His comments came after Trump said on Sunday that no more Venezuelan ​oil or ⁠money would go to Cuba and suggested the Communist-run ‍island should strike ‍a deal ‍with Washington.