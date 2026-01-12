Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bengaluru — The ‍US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday declined to approve Atara Biotherapeutics’ cell therapy for a rare ​form of blood cancer, the company said, sending its shares down 55% in premarket trading.

The FDA in its complete response letter said it is unable to approve the ‍therapy’s application in its ​current form. The letter said that the company’s allele trial, which was previously confirmed by the FDA as adequate to support the marketing application, is no longer ​considered adequate to provide evidence of effectiveness for an accelerated approval.

Another setback

This comes ‍as another setback to Atara after the FDA rejected approval for the therapy last year, citing observations ⁠made during an inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility.

The health regulator in its letter also stated that the trial’s interpretability is confounded due to the design, conduct ‌and analysis of the ‌trial.

The FDA’s new position is ⁠contrary to its prior guidance to Atara, the company said.

The company was seeking approval for its CAR-T cell therapy, called tabelecleucel, in patients with Epstein-Barr virus positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD). It is a form of rare and often fatal blood cancer that develops after organ or stem cell transplants.

There are no approved ​therapies for this disease in the US, ⁠but doctors often recommend chemotherapy alone or in combination with other cancer therapies such as rituximab, and surgery in rare cases.

Tabelecleucel is a T-cell immunotherapy designed to eliminate EBV-infected ‍cells. It gained approval in ‍Europe in 2022, under the brand name Ebvallo.