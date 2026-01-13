International business briefs: Google looks to Vietnam for high-end smartphones

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Google will start developing and making smartphones in Vietnam

Bengaluru — Google will start developing and manufacturing high-end smartphones in Vietnam this year, Nikkei Asia reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Google has a large network of suppliers in Vietnam that assemble its products, including Pixel smartphones. It will begin new product introductions for its Pixel, Pixel Pro and Pixel Fold phones in Vietnam, with development of the lower-end Pixel A series remaining in China for now, the report said. Reuters

Lindt passes on higher cocoa prices

Bengaluru — Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said on Tuesday its sales grew 12.4% organically in 2025, slightly beating market expectations, as it raised selling prices by 19% to pass on higher cocoa costs to customers.

The chocolate maker reported annual sales of Sf5.92-billion ($7.43bn) compared with Sf5.9bn in an LSEG poll of analysts. Sales volumes dropped 6% over the year, calculations from Zuercher Kantonalbank showed, as the unprecedented price increases made some shoppers cut back on premium sweets. Reuters

Renault will sell its new Filante car in South Korea from March. (Thomas ANTOINE/Cetadi Prod)

Renault to sell new model in South Korea

Beijing — Renault will sell its new Filante car in South Korea from March before launching sales in Latin American and Gulf countries by early 2027, it said on Tuesday.

The hybrid SUV crossover is based on the compact modular architecture of Chinese partner Geely and will be produced at Renault’s plant in the South Korean city of Busan, it said on its WeChat account.

Renault also developed its Grand Koleos SUV, which it has produced and sold in South Korea since 2024, on Geely’s platform. It has been increasingly partnering with carmakers from China and elsewhere to improve efficiency at its factories and enhance competitiveness. Reuters

Russia’s car market plunged in 2022 to Soviet lows after Western manufacturers left the market due to the war in Ukraine. (ANTON VAGANOV )

Russian new car sales drop 15.6%

Moscow — Sales of new passenger cars in Russia dropped 15.6% in 2025, analytical agency Autostat said on Tuesday, citing data from consulting firm PPK.

Russia’s car market plunged in 2022 to Soviet lows after Western manufacturers left the market due to the war in Ukraine. Sales recovered in 2023 and 2024, but the growth stalled last year as higher interest rates, market saturation and an increase in the scrappage fee hit the market.

In total, 1.326-million new passenger cars were sold in Russia last year, down from 1.571-million in 2024, according to Autostat data. Reuters

Starting on January 14, solar-grade polysilicon imported from South Korea will continue to face anti-dumping tariffs of between 4.4% and 113.8%. (4itolino / 123RF)

China maintains tariffs for South Korea and US

Beijing — China will maintain anti-dumping tariffs of up to 113.8% on solar-grade polysilicon imported from South Korea and the US and anti-subsidy tariffs of up to 2.1% on US imports for another five years, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Starting on January 14, solar-grade polysilicon imported from South Korea will continue to face anti-dumping tariffs of between 4.4% and 113.8%, while rates of 53.3%-57% will be imposed on US imports, a ministry statement showed. Anti-subsidy tariffs on US solar-grade polysilicon are unchanged at between 0% and 2.1%, a separate statement showed. Reuters

The data highlights how inflation and a tight job market are emerging as fresh challenges for companies. Picture: 123RF

Labour shortages worsen bankruptcies in Japan

Tokyo — Japan’s bankruptcy cases last year climbed to levels unseen in 12 years as rising raw material costs and intensifying labour shortages took a toll on businesses, a private think-tank survey showed on Tuesday.

The data highlights how inflation and a tight job market are emerging as fresh challenges for companies, which could keep the Bank of Japan under pressure to raise low interest rates.

The total number of companies that went under in 2025 stood at 10,300 — the highest level since 2013. The number was up 2.9% from the previous year, marking the fourth straight annual increase but slowing from a 15.1% rise in 2024, according to a survey by Tokyo Shoko Research. Reuters