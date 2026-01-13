Volvo Cars presses pause on battery project

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Marie Mannes

Stockholm — Sweden’s Volvo Cars has paused the remaining bare-bones operations of its battery start-up, Novo Energy, while its search for a partner for the project continues, Novo Energy said on Tuesday.

The move comes as several battery projects in Europe have been cancelled or delayed over the past two years amid spiralling costs and a slowdown in demand for electric cars.

The Novo Energy factory has been in limbo for more than a year after Volvo Cars took full control following the collapse of Swedish battery maker Northvolt, which co-founded Novo Energy with Volvo in 2021.

The plant is nearly finished, but Volvo Cars’ current and former CEOs have said a technology partner is essential for the project to proceed as planned.

Novo Energy said that while Volvo Cars continues to seek a partner, the start-up can no longer proceed with operations as previously planned until one is secured.

“While Volvo Cars continues to search for a new technology partner, it is not possible to share further details about when battery production could start, or in what organisational structure this might happen,” it said.

As a result of the pause, it said, all remaining 75 jobs at the company are being cut after the workforce was halved in May last year.

Elsewhere in Sweden US start-up Lyten is attempting to resurrect Northvolt’s battery factory in the city of Skelleftea after it bought the operations last year. Truckmaker Volvo Group’s planned battery factory in Mariestad has also faced heavy delays.