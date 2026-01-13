World briefs: India chided over smartphone security measures

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The proposal is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to boost security of user data.

India’s plan requiring to require source-code sharing draws ire

Bengaluru — ​The Indian government’s plan requiring smartphone makers to share source code as part of a raft of new security measures has drawn criticism from privacy advocates and technology experts over fears of heightened surveillance.

Companies including Apple and Samsung have privately protested the proposed package of ‍security standards, which also includes a requirement ​to maintain phone logs on devices for a year, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing a review of confidential government and industry documents.

The US Capitol building in Washington, DC. Picture: BLOOMBERG

US senators present draft crypto legislation

Washington — US senators late on Monday night unveiled draft legislation that would create a ​regulatory framework for cryptocurrency that, if signed into law, would clarify financial regulators’ jurisdiction over the burgeoning sector, potentially boosting digital asset adoption.

The crypto industry has long pushed for such legislation, oftentimes arguing that it is existential to the future of digital assets in the US and necessary ‍to fix core, longstanding problems for crypto ​companies.

Among other things, the legislation would define when crypto tokens are securities, commodities or otherwise, giving the industry long-hoped-for legal clarity. Reuters

The attacks come as Kazakhstan’s oil production, most of which is exported via the terminal, cratered in early January. (123RF/ Maxuser)

Drones attack Greek oil tankers in the Black Sea

Moscow/Athens — Three Greek-managed oil tankers were hit by unidentified drones ​in the Black Sea on Tuesday as they were on their way to load crude at a terminal on Russia’s coast, sources said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind Tuesday’s strikes. Ukraine did not immediately comment. The ‍Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which operates the terminal where ​the tankers were due to take on board cargoes, declined to comment on the attack. Reuters

Women walk in Enghien-les-Bains, north of Paris, France. (Reuters )

France records more deaths than births in 2025

Paris — France recorded more deaths than births in 2025 for the first time since the end of World War 2, a development that erodes its long-held demographic advantage over other ‍EU nations, official ​figures showed on Tuesday.

National statistics institute INSEE reported 651,000 deaths last year and 645,000 births, which have collapsed in number since the global Covid pandemic.

France has traditionally had stronger demographics ​than most of Europe, but an ageing population and falling birth rates show it ‍is not immune to the demographic crunch straining public finances across the continent. Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pose during their joint conference in Nara, Japan, January 13 2026. ( Eugene Hoshiko/Reuters)

Japan and South Korea plan to boost relations

Nara — ‍Japan and South Korea aim to deepen security and economic ties to counter growing tension in East Asia, their leaders said on Tuesday, after ​a summit meeting in Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung discussed industrial supply chains, AI, denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and co-operation with mutual ally, the US.

“The importance of Japan–South Korea relations, as well as co-operation ‍among Japan, South Korea and ​the US, continues to grow,” Takaichi said in a joint announcement with Lee in her home region of Nara.

Lee said the leaders will also step up co-operation to combat online scams that have targeted victims across borders. Reuters

Venezuela, once the island’s top supplier, has not sent crude or fuel to Cuba for about a month. (Norlys Perez)

Cubans brace for Venezuelan oil shortages

Havana/Houston — Cubans are bracing for repercussions after US President Donald Trump vowed to cut off a lifeline of Venezuelan oil from reaching Cuba, setting up a siege scenario for an island already reeling from crippling blackouts and shortages.

Venezuela, once the island’s top supplier, has not sent crude or fuel to Cuba for about a month, according to shipping data and internal documents from state company PDVSA, with cargoes falling off due to a US blockade even before the US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in early January.

The last cargo for refining on the island was sent from PDVSA’s Jose port in mid-December onboard a tanker that sailed with its transponder off, carrying about 600,000 barrels of Venezuelan crude. Reuters