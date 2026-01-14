BP warns it will book impairments related to energy transition units

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The British Petroleum logo is seen near a petrol station in Dubai with the Burj Khalifa tower in the background. File photo

By Shadia Nasralla and Stephanie Kelly

BP expects to book $4bn-$5bn in impairments in the fourth quarter, mainly related to its energy transition businesses, it said on Wednesday, while flagging weak oil trading.

The company is rerouting spending from lower-carbon businesses to oil and gas in a bid to improve profitability under the new leadership of chair Albert Manifold, who has said BP’s portfolio needed to be simplified.

New CEO Meg O’Neill will replace interim chief Carol Howle in April after Murray Auchincloss’ abrupt exit last month.

BP said in its Wednesday trading statement the impairments will not affect underlying replacement cost profit, its version of net income. A spokesperson declined to give further details on which projects the impairments related to.

The company expects its oil and gas output in the fourth quarter to be broadly flat compared with the 2.4-million barrels of oil equivalent a day reported in the third quarter, in line with previous expectations.

BP said it expected weaker realisations, or the money it receives for its products, in its oil business to shave off $200m-$400m in the last quarter from the previous quarter’s earnings.

It said lower realisations will probably hit its gas business in a range of $100m-$300m in the same period.

Global benchmark Brent crude prices averaged about $63.73 a barrel during the October to December quarter, compared with $69.13 in the third quarter, BP said.

Crude oil prices fell in the fourth quarter as investors worried that the market would soon become oversupplied.

BP expects net debt at the end of the fourth quarter to come in at between $22bn and $23bn, down from $26.1bn at the end of the third quarter. It has pledged to bring net debt down to $14bn-$18bn by the end of 2027.

Full‑year divestments are set to reach roughly $5.3bn, compared with earlier guidance of more than $4bn. This does not include $6bn from selling a majority stake in its lubricants business, Castrol.