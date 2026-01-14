RWE, KKR to partner on $15bn UK offshore wind farms

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Christoph Steitz

Frankfurt — German multinational energy company RWE said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell a 50% stake in its Norfolk Vanguard East and West offshore wind projects to investor KKR, after the Essen-based company emerged as one of the ​winners in a milestone British renewables auction.

No financial details were disclosed for the joint venture, which is expected to close in the summer, but RWE said both parties would “assess opportunities to extend their collaboration to ​additional projects”.

In a separate statement KKR said the two wind farms required more than $15bn in total development and capital spending to make them operational by 2029 and 2030, respectively.

“This investment underscores our conviction in the long-term importance ⁠of UK renewables and the central role offshore wind will play in advancing the country’s energy transition,” said Vincent Policard, co-head of European infrastructure at KKR.

‘Farming down’ model

RWE and KKR will ‌jointly develop, build and operate ‌the wind farms, a model referred ⁠to as farming down that enables project developers and financiers to split the bill for large offshore projects, which usually start at €1bn.

Shares in RWE, Germany’s biggest utility, rose as much as 3.5% on the news to the highest level in nearly 15 years.

RWE’s Norfolk Vanguard East and West projects, located 80km-130km off the UK, were awarded contracts by Britain, covering 3.1 ​gigawatts, and will be able to power ⁠about 3-million homes once operational.

The deal comes after RWE’s sale last year of a 49% stake in two offshore wind farms in Denmark and Germany to Norway’s sovereign wealth fund for €1.4bn.

KKR said its infrastructure ‍platform had committed more than $31bn ‍to energy transition and renewables infrastructure worldwide since 2011, including ‍German renewable project developer Encavis.