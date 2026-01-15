ASML tops $500bn market cap on higher TSMC demand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Toby Sterling and Nathan Vifflin

AMSTERDAM ― ASML, the world’s biggest maker of equipment used to manufacture computer chips, crossed $500bn in market value for the first time on Thursday, after top customer ‍TSMC announced larger-than-expected capital spending ​plans to keep up with booming demand for AI chips.

TSMC hiked its planned capital spending to $52bn-$56bn in 2026, blowing past market expectations of $46bn, according to analysts polled by Visible Alpha. That ​means up to 21% more money that could be used to buy chipmaking equipment.

The news pushed ‍ASML’s shares 5.4% higher in morning trade, totalling a rise of 24% in January alone, as it extends its lead as Europe’s most valuable ⁠company.

Expansion plans

Analysts have said ASML is a clear beneficiary of the AI boom, which has led to expansion plans by many chipmakers, notably Samsung and SK Hynix, which make memory chips used in AI technology, and now ‌TSMC, the main manufacturer of chips for ‌Nvidia and Apple.

“The market has ⁠underestimated again how large the demand for AI is and the implementation is going faster than everybody expected,” said Han Dieperink, chief investment officer at investment firm Aureus, which has a stake in ASML.

Heightened spending from TSMC comes on top of increased demand seen from Micron and South Korean memory chip manufacturers, as a manufacturing bottleneck for AI memory forms, Dieperink said. ASML, which is due to report fourth-quarter earnings on January 28, has so ​far forecast only tepid growth for 2026 or ⁠flat sales at worst.

That reflects the relatively slow rate at which new plants are being built, compared with the massive demand for AI, analysts said.

But TSMC’s capital spending plans mean ASML’s outlook into 2027 and beyond is strengthening, Citi analysts ‍said, as the Taiwanese group plans to ‍hasten its factory building process.