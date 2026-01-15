BlackRock tops profit estimates as market rally lifts assets to record high

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New York — BlackRock beat Wall Street estimates ⁠for fourth-quarter profit ‍on Thursday as a rally in markets lifted fee income and pushed its assets under management to a record $14.04-trillion.

Shares of the largest asset manager in the ​world rose 2.5% in premarket trade post the results.

US stocks have rallied on enthusiasm around artificial intelligence, easing interest rates and steady economic growth, fuelling gains in equity markets and prompting investors to pour money back into lower-cost index strategies.

As inflation eased and the job market cooled, ‍the Federal Reserve turned more dovish, driving ​strong inflows into BlackRock’s fixed-income products.

Equity product inflow was $126.05bn, compared with $126.57bn a year ago, while fixed-income products saw inflows of $83.77bn in the quarter.

Long-term net inflows totalled about $267.8bn, led by continued strength in its ETF business, the firm’s main engine of organic ​growth. BlackRock posted a record $698.26bn of full-year net inflows.

ETFs are increasingly popular with investors seeking low-cost, diversified exposure across ‍markets.

Its performance fees rose 67% to $754m in the reported period, after rising nearly 33% in the third quarter.

BlackRock stock has gained 4.4% in 2025, lagging the broader S&P ⁠500 index in 2025.

Diversify

Asset managers have been working to diversify revenue by expanding into higher fee-paying businesses rather than low-cost index products.

BlackRock has been leaning more heavily into private markets, real estate and infrastructure, with a particular focus on AI-linked assets such ‌as data centres and power infrastructure.

The AI push ‌is designed to tap larger, longer-term ⁠pools of capital and build more stable, higher-margin revenue streams beyond traditional public markets.

Its private markets business drew inflows of $12.71bn in the quarter.

BlackRock is targeting $400bn of cumulative fundraising in private markets by 2030. As part of this push, it unveiled plans to include private assets in its retirement plans.

Private assets generate significantly higher fees than exchange-traded funds, a core part of BlackRock’s business through its iShares franchise.

Prospect

BlackRock’s assets under management rose to $14.04-trillion in the quarter, up from $11.55-trillion a year earlier, as markets rallied on the prospect of ​further interest-rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve.

Total revenue — most ⁠of which is earned as a percentage of assets under management — rose to $7bn from $5.68bn a year ago, exceeding analysts’ expectations of $6.69bn.

Its total expenses rose to $5.35bn from $3.6bn last year.

Excluding some one-time charges, net profit jumped to $2.18bn, or $13.16 per share, for the three months ‍ended December 31, up from $1.87bn, or $11.93 per share, ‍a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $12.21 per share, according ‍to data compiled by LSEG.