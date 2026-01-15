International business briefs: Kenya and China agree on initial trade deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An employee stacks crates of avocados before being shipped from Makuyu, Kenya.

Kenya secures 98.2% duty-free access in China

Nairobi — ‍Kenya has struck a preliminary trade agreement with China that ​allows 98.2% of its export goods duty-free market access, the East African country’s trade ministry said on Thursday, adding the ‍two sides had ​been holding discussions on a full bilateral trade deal.

Kenya ​has been forging closer ties with China, ‍with President William Ruto making a state visit to Beijing last ⁠year.

“We have initiated discussion with ‌China to ‌negotiate a bilateral trade ⁠agreement,” Kenya’s trade ministry said, disclosing the talks for the first time. “These engagements have resulted in a preliminary agreement.” Reuters

xAI said late on Wednesday it had ⁠imposed restrictions on all Grok users. (123RF/jittawit)

UK to proceed with probe of Musk’s Grok

London — ‍British media regulator Ofcom said on Thursday its ​formal investigation into Elon Musk’s X regarding its Grok AI ‍chatbot’s sexually intimate ​deepfake images would continue, even as it welcomed the company’s ​recent policy change.

Musk’s artificial intelligence ‍company xAI said late on Wednesday it had ⁠imposed restrictions on all Grok users, limiting image editing after global regulators expressed concerns.

“This is ⁠a welcome development. However, our formal investigation remains ongoing. We are working round the clock to progress this and get ​answers into ⁠what went wrong and what’s being done to fix it,” Ofcom said ‍in a ‍statement. Reuters

OVM says €400m of impairments were due to lower production ‍in Romania, Tunisia and New Zealand. (Darrin Zammit Lupi/REUTERS)

Austria’s OMV hit by €700m impairment

Gdansk — Austrian oil and gas group OMV recorded €700m of non-cash impairments and value ‍adjustments in the fourth ​quarter of 2025, it said on Thursday as part of a trading update.

The Vienna-based company said €400m of impairments were due to lower production ‍in Romania, Tunisia and New Zealand, while the remaining €300m was ⁠linked to obligations related to the extension of production licences in Romania. Romania’s coalition government said in December it had ‌extended exploration and production ‌permits for the ⁠energy group’s Romanian subsidiary, OMV Petrom, and agreed with the company to raise its onshore royalty taxes by about 40%.

OMV recorded lower average energy prices in the fourth quarter of 2025, as the average price of natural ​gas fell by 3.2% compared ⁠to the third quarter, and the average realised crude oil price fell to $62.40 a barrel. Reuters

Spotify says the new pricing will take effect on consumers’ billing dates starting ​in February.

Spotify raises prices in US, Estonia and Latvia

​Bengaluru — Spotify said on Thursday it would raise the ‍price of ​its monthly premium subscription service by $1 to $12.99 for ​existing subscribers in ‍the US, Estonia and Latvia.

Shares of the Swedish streaming giant rose ‌nearly 3% ‌in premarket trading after the news.

The ⁠company said its new pricing would take effect on consumers’ billing dates starting ​in February. ⁠Subscribers will receive an email about the price adjustment. Reuters

Spain welcomed 97-million foreign tourists last year.

Spain’s tourism jumps 3.5%

Madrid — Spain welcomed 97-million foreign tourists last year, a 3.5% ‍increase from 2024, tourism minister Jordi Hereu said on Thursday. Visitors from abroad ⁠spent €135bn in the ‌country, ‌one of ⁠the world’s most visited, 6.8% more than in the year before, ​he ⁠added. Reuters

Prime ⁠Minister Sanae Takaichi will meet US President ​Donald ⁠Trump again in March. (Evelyn Hockstein)

Japan working on US trade package

Tokyo — Japanese finance ​minister Satsuki Katayama said ‍on Thursday ​the government hopes ​to make progress ‍in selecting ⁠projects for its US-bound ‌investment package ‌if Prime ⁠Minister Sanae Takaichi meet US President ​Donald ⁠Trump in March. Reuters