International business briefs: Truckmaker MAN announces €1bn investment and cost cuts to save jobs

MAN Truck & Bus to invest €1bn in Germany

Gdansk — Traton’s MAN Truck & Bus will invest nearly €1bn in its German sites by the end of 2030 while also cutting ‍costs, in a ​deal struck with labour representatives to secure jobs, the company said on Thursday.

The German ​truckmaker said it would ‍reduce costs by about €900m by 2028.

The ⁠company said it had agreed with the works council and IG Metall union ‌to grant ‌job security at ⁠least until the end of 2035. IG Metall did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters

Pub chains and operators in the ​UK have been tightening their cost bases ‍to cushion margins amid high inflation. (Graham Oliver/123rf.com)

Mitchells & Butlers sees 4.5% sales rise over Christmas

Bengaluru — British pub and ​restaurant operator Mitchells & Butlers reported a 4.5% rise in like-for-like first-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by strong ‍demand for ​its pub grub and drinks during the Christmas period.

Pub chains and operators in the ​UK have been tightening their cost bases ‍to cushion margins amid high inflation. Investments have also ⁠been poured into remodelling venues to draw in more customers since the pandemic.

Mitchells & Butlers, ‌which has more ‌than 1,700 ⁠pubs and restaurants across the UK, said sales during the key festive dates were particularly strong, with Christmas Day setting a new record for the highest sales day. Reuters

Global recruitment ​firms continue to face sluggish ‍hiring. (123RF/Peopleimages12)

Robert Walters forecasts slight dip in 2026 net income

Bengaluru — British recruiter ​Robert Walters on Thursday said it expects fiscal year 2026 net fee income to ‍dip slightly below ​last year, driven by weak global hiring and subdued activity in Europe.

Global recruitment ​firms continue to face sluggish ‍hiring, as companies delay new appointments and jobseekers hesitate ⁠to move amid economic uncertainty.

“Whilst our capacity to execute our plans to the levels required ‌is better ‌than it ⁠was a year ago, the timing of any overall top-line inflection clearly remains somewhat dependent on how recovery develops in global hiring markets,” said ​CEO Toby Fowlston in ⁠a statement. Reuters

Mastercard, Visa and ⁠British ‍fintech Revolut have lost their price cap court challenge in London, the UK.

Mastercard and Visa lose UK fee cap legal challenge

London — Mastercard, Visa and ⁠British ‍fintech Revolut on Thursday lost a legal challenge to Britain’s payments regulator over its plans to ​introduce a cap on cross-border card fees.

The three companies brought a case at London’s high court after the Payments System Regulator (PSR) said in December 2024 that it ‍would consult on whether ​to introduce a cap on fees charged when European consumers buy online from UK businesses.

The PSR — which Britain said last year it would ​abolish to cut red tape in favour of growth — had previously ‍set out concerns that Mastercard and Visa had raised fees to an “unduly high level”.

Mastercard, Visa and Revolut argued ⁠that the PSR did not have the power to impose price caps, the level and timing of which have not yet been decided.

Judge John ‌Cavanagh, however, rejected the ‌challenge and ruled that the ⁠PSR does have the power to impose its proposed price caps on interchange fees. Reuters

Ericsson's office in Lund, Sweden. Picture: REUTERS/STIG-AKE JONSSON

Ericsson to lay off 1,600 in Sweden amid restructuring

Stockholm — ​Telecoms equipment ‍group Ericsson plans ​to lay ​off ‍some ⁠1,600 employees in Sweden, ‌the ‌company ⁠said on Thursday. Reuters

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits the Jaguar Land Rover factory in Birmingham. (KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH )

Britain’s economy beats forecasts as car production rebounds

London — Britain’s economy grew more strongly than expected in November, boosted by the return to normal ​production at Jaguar Land Rover after a cyberattack which hit the carmaker and its suppliers.

Gross domestic product expanded by 0.3% on the ‍month after an unrevised drop ​of 0.1% in October, official data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that GDP would expand by 0.1% on a month-on-month ​basis.

Just under half of November’s growth was accounted ‍for by a 1.1% rise in industrial output, which in turn was driven by a 25% ⁠rise in car production after JLR’s plants reopened — the biggest monthly increase in car production since July 2020.

Output in Britain’s dominant services ‌sector also grew ‌by more than expected in ⁠November, rising by 0.3% from October, when it fell by 0.3%. Reuters