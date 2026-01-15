Keurig Dr Pepper sets its sights on JDE Peet with $18bn takeover bid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr Pepper cans for sale in a grocery store in Pasadena, California, the US.

Gdansk — US soft drinks giant Keurig Dr Pepper on Thursday launched its $18bn all-cash takeover bid for coffee and tea group JDE Peet’s, setting ‍the stage for a global ​coffee company that could rival market leader Nestle.

Keurig will offer €31.85 for each share in JDE Peet’s, whose board and a majority of shareholders have committed to accepting the offer, the two companies and ​Dutch special purpose vehicle Kodiak BidCo said.

The deal is set to close in the ‍second quarter.

Keurig had in August announced the buyout, one of Europe’s largest in recent years and one that would consolidate the global coffee ⁠market as bean prices hit record highs.

It had also announced plans to split the merged entity’s coffee and other beverage businesses, including Dr Pepper sodas, into two publicly traded companies.

Coffee price peaks

Global coffee ‌prices have hit record peaks ⁠due to droughts in top producers Brazil and Vietnam and volatility after US President Donald Trump imposed import tariffs on most trade partners.

In October, Keurig raised $7bn from private equity firms to finance the purchase, allaying investor fears about mounting debt.

Shares of Netherlands-based JDE Peet’s were little changed in early trading on Thursday and have been steady after a 17% jump on August 25, when the acquisition was announced.

They ​were at €31.92 at about 9am ⁠GMT on Thursday, implying a market capitalisation of about €15.6bn, according to LSEG data.

The companies said they had obtained competition clearances and the board of JDE Peet’s fully supported the takeover and unanimously ‍recommended shareholders accept it.

Investors holding a ‍combined stake of 69% had irrevocably committed to the offer, ‍they said.

