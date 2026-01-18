Chevron eyes cash payments for Venezuela oil

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Valerie Volcovici

Washington ― The US is moving as fast as it can to grant Chevron an expanded licence for its oil production in Venezuela, US energy secretary Chris Wright said on Friday.

The US plans to let Chevron compensate the Venezuelan government with cash instead of crude, which will let the company sell all the oil it produces in the country, Wright said.

“So they become immediately another marketer of crude as well,” he said in a brief interview at the US energy department headquarters.

Chevron, to comply with its present licence, has been paying Venezuela’s government royalties and taxes with oil in kind instead of cash, effectively reducing what it can export to about 50% of the crude it produces in the country. The administration of President Donald Trump has been working to reactivate the Venezuelan oil industry after Nicolás Maduro was removed from power earlier this month.

Reuters reported last week that the Houston-based company is expected to soon get an expanded Venezuela licence that would allow for increased production and exports from the country.

Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stranded oil

After Trump said the US would run Venezuela’s oil industry and take charge of oil sales for the country, Washington announced plans to market up to 50-million barrels of stranded Venezuelan oil.

Wright said the US is now getting a far higher price for the oil. Before Maduro’s capture, Venezuela was getting roughly $31 a barrel, Wright said, explaining that the price reflected the average price of Brent crude of $60 minus $29.

“Now we can sell that crude today ... at about a $15 discount. So they’re going to get $45 for the crude,” he said.

Brent futures settled at $64.13 a barrel on Friday, up 37c.

Wright confirmed that the US has put proceeds from the oil sales in Qatari bank accounts controlled by the US government.

“It’s just a pragmatism thing,” Wright said, referencing US banking regulations, Venezuela sanctions and the US’s desire to move quickly.

He said that ultimately the US would love to run the funds through US banks.

“I suspect that’s where we’ll get but in all cases, even now, the funds are in accounts controlled by the US government,” he said.