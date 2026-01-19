International business briefs: Zurich Insurance raises its Beazley buyout offer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Shares surge over 40% after Zurich raises Beazley bid

Bengaluru — Swiss insurance company Zurich Insurancehas raised its offer to buy rival speciality insurer Beazley to 1,280pper share in cash, it said on Monday, sending the British company’s shares surging over 40%.

The latest offer values Beazley at about £7.67bn, according to Reuters’ calculations.

The latest offer, representing a 56% premium to Beazley’s last closing price of 820 pence, comes after Beazley’s board rejected a previous bid of 1,230 pence on January 16, Zurich Insurance said, with the British company calling it a significant undervaluation.

Under UK takeover rules, Zurich Insurance has until February 16 to announce a firm intention to make an offer or walk away. Reuters

Leo Quinn, former CEO of Balfour Beatty. (Peter Nicholls/Reuters)

WH Smith appoints Quinn as executive chair

Bengaluru — Travel retailer WH Smith named ex-Balfour Beatty chief Leo Quinn as executive chair on Monday, replacing Annette Court in a leadership shake-up aimed at reviving the business and restoring investor confidence.

Its shares rose 9% in intraday trade. They have fallen about 42% in the past 12 months.

Quinn joins WH Smith as the retailer grapples with the fallout from accounting errors in its North America business that sent shares tumbling, delayed annual results, prompted an audit probe and the exit of its then-CEO.

He also brings seven years of US experience — valuable for WH Smith as it focuses on hiring executives familiar with its key market of North America.

Quinn is slated to receive a potential £24.5m share award if he doubles the company’s value over five years, in addition to his £360,000 base salary. Reuters

ASM, Europe’s second-largest chipmaking equipment manufacturer, also hiked its guidance for the first quarter of 2026. Picture: 123rf/baiploo (123rfbaiploo / 123rf)

ASM International sees rebound in Chinese orders

Gdansk — Computer chip equipment maker ASM International on Monday reported preliminary bookings above market expectations for the fourth quarter of 2025, backed by a rebound in orders from China.

Europe’s second-largest chipmaking equipment manufacturer also hiked its guidance for the first quarter of 2026. It now sees a “healthy” revenue increase on a constant currency basis compared to last quarter, having previously forecast a slow start to the year.

Quarterly order intake grew to about €800m, the Dutch company said in an unscheduled statement, beating analysts’ €669m forecast, according to a poll by Visible Alpha.

“The stronger-than-expected bookings were driven by a rebound in orders from China toward the end of the quarter as well as solid bookings in the advanced logic/foundry segment,” ASM said. Reuters

FitzWalter Capital’s sweetened buyout approach of £491m is deemed to be too low. (Phil Noble/Reuters )

Auction Technology rejects FitzWalter’s 12th buyout bid

Bengaluru — Britain’s Auction Technology on Monday rejected FitzWalter Capital’s sweetened buyout approach, saying the proposed £491m bid from its biggest shareholder undervalues the company and its future prospects.

The latest offer of 400p per share marked the London-based investment firm’s 12th approach for Auction Technology since talks began last September.

Auction Technology has described the takeover approaches as opportunistic.

Under UK takeover rules, FitzWalter needs to make a firm offer by February 2 or walk away. Reuters

China has bought 60,000 tonnes of Canadian canola. (Margie King)

Canada’s canola exports to China resume post-tariff talks

Beijing/Singapore — A Chinese importer bought a cargo of Canadian canola shortly after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s visit to Beijing last week, trader sources said, boosting prospects for Canadian farmers and potentially undercutting sales by rival supplier Australia.

The Panamax cargo of about 60,000 tonnes of Canadian canola is the first since China halted imports in October and is expected to be shipped after March, two traders with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.

On Friday, Carney said Canada expects China to cut tariffs on Canadian canola seed to a combined rate of about 15% by March 1 from 84% currently, part of an initial trade deal that also reduces tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

China’s commerce ministry said later that day Beijing would adjust its anti-dumping measures, without elaborating. Reuters

British advertising group M&C Saatchi forecast profitable growth in 2026. Picture: 123RF (123RF)

M&C Saatchi forecasts profitable 2026 growth on new wins

Bengaluru — British advertising group M&C Saatchi forecast profitable growth in 2026 on Monday, supported by new client wins and cost savings.

The company secured new business from Coca-Cola, JP Morgan Chase, Ferrari and the UK government in the second half of 2025 and achieved £12m in annualised cost savings during the period, it said in a statement.

“Through the implementation of our strategic regional growth teams, we saw improved pipeline conversion in the second half of FY 2025, translating into multi-specialism wins across various markets.”

The update has fuelled optimism among investors after a challenging 2025, when contract delays linked to the US government shutdown and a weaker global environment prompted a profit warning and restructuring measures from the advertising firm.

The company reiterated its forecast for 2025 like-for-like net revenue to decline around 7%, with an operating profit of £26m. Reuters

BHP says it will apply directly to the UK's court of appeal.

BHP loses bid to avoid liability for dam collapse

London — BHP was on Monday refused permission to appeal against a ruling that it is liable for the 2015 collapse of a dam in southeastern Brazil, in a London lawsuit potentially worth tens of billions of pounds.

In November, London’s high court ruled BHP was legally responsible for the collapse of the Fundao dam in Mariana, southeastern Brazil, which was owned and operated by BHP and Vale’s Samarco joint venture.

BHP’s application for permission to appeal that ruling was denied by the high court, though BHP said it will apply directly to the court of appeal.

“We will take our appeal to the court of appeal,” a BHP spokesperson said in a statement. “BHP will continue to robustly defend the remaining phases of this action in parallel. Brazil is the most appropriate avenue to provide full and fair remediation to those impacted.”

The claimants’ lawyers have previously valued the lawsuit, one of the largest in English legal history, at up to £36bn and were seeking nearly £200m in legal fees after their initial victory. Reuters

Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing. (Sam Nussey/Reuters)

Market welcomes Micron plan to buy Taiwanese fab

Taipei — Shares of Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing rose nearly 10% on Monday, after US memory chipmaker Micron Technology said it would buy a fabrication plant from the company.

Micron Technology said on Saturday it had signed a letter of intent to acquire Powerchip’s P5 fabrication site in Tongluo, Miaoli County, Taiwan, for $1.8bn in cash.

Powerchip is one of Taiwan’s major semiconductor foundries and produces both legacy chips and memory chips.

Micron said it expects the deal to help boost its output of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) wafers beginning in the second half of 2027. Reuters