International business briefs: Bank of America awards $1bn in equity to staff

A Bank of America sign in New York, the US. Picture: Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Bank of America awards $1bn in equity to staff

Bengaluru — Bank of America (BofA) said on Tuesday it will award about $1bn in equity to all employees except senior management, after the lender capped a strong year marked by a surge in profits.

The awards will equate to nearly 19-million shares of common stock and mark the ninth straight year of employee awards at the second-largest US bank.

Last week, BofA beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit, as its traders capitalised on volatile markets and it brought in higher income from interest payments.

The lender’s 2025 profit surged to $30.5bn from $27bn a year earlier. BofA shares ended the year up about 25%, marking a third straight year of gains. Reuters

The deal is GSK’s first major acquisition under its new CEO, Luke Miels. Picture: Reuters/Loriene Perera

GSK acquires Rapt for $2.2bn food allergy therapy

Bengaluru — Britain’s GSK will buy Rapt Therapeutics for $2.2bn, adding global rights to the US firm’s experimental food allergy drug ozureprubart, bolstering its respiratory and immunology portfolio, the drugmakers said on Tuesday.

The move is GSK’s first major acquisition under its new CEO, Luke Miels, as the company navigates US tariffs and seeks new and long-acting medicines to offset revenue declines from some top-selling drugs going off patent.

London-listed GSK will pay $58 per RAPT share, with an upfront investment of $1.9bn. The offer is at a 65.2% premium to the US drugmaker’s closing price of $35.1 on Monday.

The deal will give GSK global rights to the ozureprubart programme, excluding mainland China, Macau, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Rapt’s ozureprubart is a lab-engineered therapy designed to prevent inflammation caused by allergic reactions. Reuters

Trucks drive between cargo containers at Port of Taichung in Taichung, Taiwan. (Ann Wang/Reuters)

Taiwan’s export orders hit record on AI demand

Taipei — Taiwan’s export orders broke a record in 2025 on surging demand for AI technology, the government said on Tuesday, with expectations that the momentum could extend well into 2026.

Total export orders for 2025 rose 26% from a year earlier to $743.73bn, the ministry of economic affairs said. The ministry also reported that orders in December jumped 43.8% from a year earlier, surpassing analysts’ expectations for a 36.3% rise.

Taiwan’s orders in December for telecoms products were up 88.1% from a year earlier, while those for electronic products jumped 39.9%.

Overall orders from China rose 15% versus a 17.6% gain in November. Orders from the US jumped 55.3%, following a 56.1% gain a month earlier. Orders from Europe were up 47%, while those from Japan rose 26.3%. Reuters

British authorities say the owner of Facebook and Instagram is turning a blind eye to illegal online casinos advertising on its sites. Picture: 123RF

Meta denies it is ‘turning a blind eye’ to illegal gambling

London — Britain’s Gambling Commission said on Monday that Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, is turning a blind eye to illegal online casinos advertising on its sites, indicating it was happy to continue taking money from criminals.

Meta said on Tuesday it enforced strict advertising policies on online gambling and gaming ads, and any ads that violated these policies were promptly removed once identified.

The independent regulator’s executive director, Tim Miller, said Meta’s assertion that it did not know about such ads until it was notified was “simply false”.

“It could leave you with the impression they are quite happy to turn a blind eye and continue taking money from criminals and scammers until someone shouts about it,” he said. Reuters

Total’s fourth quarter bucks a general declining trend among oil majors. Picture: Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq (Stephanie Lecocq)

Total says strong refining margins offset weak oil and LNG prices

Gdansk — TotalEnergies expects fourth-quarter 2025 results to be in line with the previous year, as higher fuel refining margins and cash from selling stakes in renewable assets offset weaker oil and liquefied natural gas prices.

Total’s fourth quarter bucked a general declining trend among majors, and “the company was able to capture the short-term refining strength, while the new barrels in the upstream appear to be driving cash flow accretion,” RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria wrote in an investor note.

“It is notable that year-on-year, Total’s fourth-quarter cash flow from operations is flat on RBC’s estimates, versus Shell down 19% over the same period,” he said. Reuters

Ethiopian Airlines has ordered nine Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets. Picture: Reuters/Tiksa Negeri (Tiksa Negeri)

Ethiopian Airlines makes new long-haul push

Bengaluru — Africa’s largest carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, placed an order for nine Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets amid growing demand for long-haul travel, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Ethiopian Airlines plans to use the 787-9 jets to expand its network beyond the 145 international destinations it serves currently.

“We will continue to acquire more aircraft and adopt the latest technologies as part of our strategic vision to advance sustainable aviation,” CEO Mesfin Tasew said on Tuesday. Reuters

The DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 19 2026. Picture: Reuters (Reuters )

German investor confidence at best level in almost five years

Berlin — German investor morale rose strongly in January to its highest value since August 2021, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday, as expectations about Germany’s economic situation improve.

The index rose to 59.6 points in January. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the January reading to rise to 50 points from last month’s 45.8.

“The ZEW Index is rising strongly; 2026 could mark a turning point,” said ZEW president Achim Wambach.

Alexander Krueger, chief economist at Hauck Aufhaeuser Lampe Privatbank, said the government’s fiscal package had fuelled some hope about the economy. Reuters

Novavax said it will receive an upfront payment of $30m in the first quarter from the deal. Picture: Reuters/Dado Ruvic (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

Novavax and Pfizer join up for vaccine development

Bengaluru — Novavax said on Tuesday it has entered into a licensing agreement with Pfizer to develop vaccine products for infectious diseases.

Pfizer will gain access to Novavax’s Matrix-MT adjuvant technology and have control over all matters relating to the development, manufacture and commercialisation of any products that contain the adjuvant, apart from its delivery and supply.

Novavax said it will receive an upfront payment of $30m in the first quarter of 2026 and be eligible to receive up to an additional $500m in milestone payments. Reuters

Chinese customs authorities have told customs agents the H200 chip isn’t permitted to enter China, though it isn’t clear whether this constituted a formal ban or a temporary measure. Picture: Reuters/Dado Ruvic (Dado Ruvic)

Inventec awaits clarity from China H200 chip imports

Taipei — A decision on Nvidia being allowed to sell its H200 AI chip in China “appears to be stuck on the China side”, Taiwanese server maker Inventec said on Tuesday.

The US formally approved the chip for export to China last week with some conditions. Chinese customs authorities have told customs agents the H200 chip isn’t permitted to enter China, though it isn’t clear whether this constituted a formal ban or a temporary measure.

Inventec is a contract manufacturer of notebooks and AI servers that use Nvidia products including the H200 in some products. It produces servers for Chinese customers, mainly at its factory in Shanghai. Reuters

CSG's Amsterdam offering aims to raise €3.8bn. Picture: 123RF

Czech billionaire’s CSG launches record defence IPO

Prague — Czechoslovak Group (CSG) will sell as much as a 15.2% stake in its initial public offering (IPO), it said on Tuesday, valuing the defence company’s shares at €25bn in what is set to be the biggest listing yet in the sector.

The Amsterdam offering aims to raise €3.8bn in gross proceeds, including just under €3bn net for the firm’s 33-year-old owner, Michal Strnad, according to its prospectus.

CSG is one of the world’s fastest-growing defence companies, producing large- and small-calibre ammunition, heavy ground equipment and radars, and is expanding into jet engines. It has been a big supplier of ammunition and military equipment to Ukraine.

Trading in the shares is expected to start on Friday. Reuters

Military efforts linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have raised demand for drones. (Karen Moolman)

Renault partners on military drones

Paris — Renault is teaming up with Turgis Gaillard to develop military drones, marking a foray into defence for the French carmaker to help increase production for the French army.

Military efforts linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the new needs identified by Europe in response to the evolution of US foreign policy have created new requirements for weapons and military equipment that traditional defence sectors will struggle to meet in the short term.

According to French newspaper La Tribune, the two partners could produce a tactical drone measuring around 10m in wingspan “at an extremely competitive price”, with a production rate of up to 600 units a month by the end of the first year of activity. Reuters

A Marks & Spencer shop in London, Britain, December 28 2025. Picture: Reuters/Isabel Infante (Isabel Infantes)

Marks & Spencer tech chief quits

London — Josie Smith, the chief technology officer of Marks & Spencer (M&S), has left the business, the British clothing and food retailer said on Tuesday. Smith’s departure comes less than a year after a cyberattack in April last year paralysed M&S’ online sales and dentyed profit by about £300m.

Smith’s departure comes four months after Rachel Higham quit as M&S’s chief digital and technology officer. Smith had reported to Higham. Earlier this month, M&S reported strong demand for its food at Christmas but customers spent less on fashion, home and beauty, which it said was partly due to the lingering impact of the cyber-hack. Reuters

The logo for AstraZeneca is seen outside its North America headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US. Picture: RACHEL WISNIEWSKI/REUTERS

AstraZeneca to delist from Nasdaq, join NYSE

AstraZeneca will delist its American depositary shares and debt securities from Nasdaq and complete a direct listing of its ordinary shares and debt on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), effective after market close on January 30.

The ordinary shares and debt are expected to start trading on the NYSE on February 2, with the pharmaceutical giant keeping its “AZN” ticker symbol. The move is part of a shareholder-approved plan to unify the company’s share listing structure, allowing investors to trade its ordinary shares across the London Stock Exchange, Nasdaq Stockholm and the NYSE. Reuters

Lamborghini says it sold delivered 10,747 vehicles worldwide in 2025. (Lamborghini)

Lamborghini reports record sales for 2025

Italian luxury sports carmaker Lamborghini said on Tuesday it sold delivered 10,747 vehicles worldwide in 2025, achieving its best sales yet.

The company, which is part of Germany’s Volkswagen group, attributed the strong performance to its hybridisation strategy and solid results across all regions. Europe, the Middle East and Africa region sold 4,650 cars, followed by the Americas with 3,347 units and Asia Pacific with 2,750.

The record sales confirm the brand’s ability to stand out in a complex global environment, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement. Reuters

Russia’s Gazprom Neft is poised to sell its 56.16% stake in Serbian oil refiner NIS to Hungary’s MOL. Picture: Gazprom Neft/Reuters

Gazprom Neft provisionally agrees to sell NIS stake

Russia’s Gazprom Neft has reached a provisional agreement to sell its 56.16% stake in Serbian oil refiner NIS to Hungary’s MOL, according to Serbia’s energy minister, Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic.

She said the US treasury department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which imposed sanctions on NIS because of its Russian ownership, would need to approve the transaction, according to a statement to the Video Plus news service.

NIS supplies about 80% of Serbia’s fuel market and owns about half of the retail segment. Reuters