Court challenge threatens to stall EU–South America trade pact

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A group of 144 legislators has put forward a motion to ask the Court of Justice to rule on whether the agreement can be applied before full ratification by all member states.

By Agency Staff

Brussels/Frankfurt — EU legislators voted on Wednesday to challenge the EU’s contentious free trade agreement with South America in the bloc’s top court, a move that could delay the deal by two years and potentially derail it.

The EU signed its largest-ever trade pact with Mercosur members Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay on Saturday. The agreement still requires approval before it can take effect.

Opponents, led by France — the EU’s largest agricultural producer — say the deal will sharply increase imports of cheap beef, sugar and poultry, undercutting domestic farmers who have staged repeated protests.

A group of 144 legislators put forward a parliamentary motion to ask the EU Court of Justice to rule on whether the agreement can be applied before full ratification by all member states and whether its provisions restrict the EU’s ability to set environmental and consumer health policies. The court typically takes around two years to deliver such opinions.

The European parliament backed the motion with 334 votes in favour to 324 against, with 11 abstentions.

If referred to the court, the EU could still apply the pact provisionally pending the ruling and parliamentary approval. But doing so could prove politically difficult given the likely backlash, and the European parliament would retain the power to annul it later.

Supporters, including Germany and Spain, point to US President Donald Trump’s disruption of global trade. They argue the deal is essential to offset business lost to US tariffs and to reduce reliance on China by securing access to critical minerals. They also warn that Mercosur governments are losing patience with the EU after years of negotiations.

German chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the trade agreement with South America’s Mercosur member states needs to come into force on a provisional basis despite the vote by EU lawmakers to legally challenge it.

In a post on X, he also said that the vote to bring the trade deal before the EU’s top court disregards the geopolitical realities.

A delay of the deal would be totally incomprehensible, Germany’s VDMA engineering association said on Wednesday.

The delay “is completely incomprehensible given the economic and geopolitical situation in Europe, and it significantly complicates the process,” the association said in a statement.

The trade deal would slash tariffs with the goal of expanding goods trade that is evenly split and was worth €111bn in 2024.

Proponents say the accord is essential to offset business lost to US tariffs and reduce reliance on China by securing access to critical minerals. Critics, including some European farmers and environmental groups, protest that a deal would lead to a surge of cheap imports of South American commodities, notably beef, and to further deforestation.

The legislator group that put forward the motion to ask the EU court to rule complains about the “rebalancing mechanism”, which would allow, for example, Mercosur countries to demand changes to the agreement if EU policies impact their economic benefits.

The group says this limits the ability of the EU to set new environmental or public health rules. It also argues that the trade accord should not take effect before full ratification from all EU members.

In 2015, the EC referred the EU-Singapore trade agreement to the court, which took almost two years to give its opinion. The EU only subsequently signed the accord, and the agreement only took effect in 2019.