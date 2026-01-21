International business briefs: J&J shrugs off hit from Trump drug deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johnson & Johnson profit forecast beats estimates

New Jersey — Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Wednesday forecast 2026 sales and profit ahead of Wall Street estimates, even when including a hit of “hundreds of millions of dollars” from the drug pricing deal it signed with the Trump administration earlier this month.

The company forecast 2026 operational sales of $99.5bn-$100.5bn, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $98.9bn, according to LSEG data. J&J expects full-year 2026 profit of $11.43-$11.63 a share. Analysts have forecast EPS of $11.45. Reuters

British pound notes. (Dado Ruvic/Reuters)

Aberdeen signals improving momentum

London — UK money manager Aberdeen reported better-than-expected flows and managed assets on Wednesday, helped by a better market performance last year and mirroring trends seen across the sector.

While Aberdeen reported outflows of £3.9bn for 2025, which included a previously flagged large mandate withdrawal, the figure was still better than the forecasts of analysts at Jefferies and JP Morgan. Aberdeen’s managed-assets rose 9% year on year to £556bn. Reuters

Shoppers walk past a branch of the food retailer Morrisons in west London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Morrisons blames higher costs for flat earnings

London — UK supermarket group Morrisons on Wednesday reported flat core earnings for its 2024/25 year, blaming higher costs, but said trading improved over the Christmas period.

The UK’s fifth-largest grocer said underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were static at £835m in its year to October 26 despite revenue rising 3.2% to £15.8bn.

The earnings outcome was attributed to a £200m increase in costs as a result of the UK government’s 2024 budget, the impact of a cyber incident in the first quarter and higher-than-expected inflation. Reuters

US energy secretary Chris Wright. File photo. (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

Venezuela’s oil output ‘can rise 30%’

London — US energy secretary Chris Wright told executives of oil companies on Wednesday that Venezuela’s output can increase 30% from present levels of 900,000 barrels a day in the short to medium term, three executives who attended the meeting said.

Venezuela has the world’s biggest oil reserves.

Wright’s closed-door meeting with the executives took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Reuters