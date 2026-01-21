International business briefs: J&J shrugs off hit from Trump drug deal

Johnson & Johnson profit forecast beats estimates
New Jersey — Johnson & Johnson (J&J) on Wednesday forecast 2026 sales and profit ahead of Wall Street estimates, even when including a hit of “hundreds of millions of dollars” from the drug pricing deal it signed with the Trump administration earlier this month.
The company forecast 2026 operational sales of $99.5bn-$100.5bn, exceeding analysts’ estimates of $98.9bn, according to LSEG data. J&J expects full-year 2026 profit of $11.43-$11.63 a share. Analysts have forecast EPS of $11.45. Reuters
Aberdeen signals improving momentum
London — UK money manager Aberdeen reported better-than-expected flows and managed assets on Wednesday, helped by a better market performance last year and mirroring trends seen across the sector.
While Aberdeen reported outflows of £3.9bn for 2025, which included a previously flagged large mandate withdrawal, the figure was still better than the forecasts of analysts at Jefferies and JP Morgan. Aberdeen’s managed-assets rose 9% year on year to £556bn. Reuters
Morrisons blames higher costs for flat earnings
London — UK supermarket group Morrisons on Wednesday reported flat core earnings for its 2024/25 year, blaming higher costs, but said trading improved over the Christmas period.
The UK’s fifth-largest grocer said underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were static at £835m in its year to October 26 despite revenue rising 3.2% to £15.8bn.
The earnings outcome was attributed to a £200m increase in costs as a result of the UK government’s 2024 budget, the impact of a cyber incident in the first quarter and higher-than-expected inflation. Reuters
Venezuela’s oil output ‘can rise 30%’
London — US energy secretary Chris Wright told executives of oil companies on Wednesday that Venezuela’s output can increase 30% from present levels of 900,000 barrels a day in the short to medium term, three executives who attended the meeting said.
Venezuela has the world’s biggest oil reserves.
Wright’s closed-door meeting with the executives took place on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Reuters
