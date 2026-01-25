International business briefs: Blow for Saudi’s Neom ambitions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Saudi Arabia's Sindalah Island, which aims to attract superyacht owners to its new Neom region.

Trojena’s Winter Games dreams dashed

Riyadh — Saudi Arabia’s Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia agreed to postpone the 2029 Asian Winter Games, which the kingdom was to host at a showpiece mountain resort that forms part of its $500bn-plus Neom mega-project, a statement says.

Trojena, in the mountains of northwest Saudi Arabia, is designed to offer outdoor sports and year-round skiing in a region with no natural snow. But the project and the Neom project as a whole have faced persistent questions over the timeline.

The postponement marks a setback for the kingdom, whose megaprojects are central to its goal of reducing reliance on hydrocarbon revenues. Neom, with a projected population of 9-million, and other projects have faced repeated delays.

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the government review major development projects across the kingdom. Reuters

Dutch airline KLM says it will not fly to Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam and Tel Aviv until further notice. Picture: Reuters (Supplied)

Dutch airline KLM avoids Middle East flights

Amsterdam — Airline KLM will avoid flying over large parts of the Middle East until further notice due to rising tensions there, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM said on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “KLM will not fly to Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam and Tel Aviv until further notice.”

KLM did not specify what provoked the decision. Fears of a conflict between the US and Iran are growing, however, after President Donald Trump ordered the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group and other military assets to the Middle East. Reuters

Construction tech firm EquipmentShare.com co-CEO Jabbok Schlacks and Willy Schlacks, at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York, the US, January 23 2026. Picture: Reuters/Mike Segar (Mike Segar)

EquipmentShare makes strong Nasdaq debut

EquipmentShare shares rose 16.3% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, valuing the construction rental firm at $7.16bn and signalling strong investor appetite for its tech-driven business model.

Missouri-based EquipmentShare’s stock opened at $28.50, compared with its offer price of $24.50. It raised $747.3m in its initial public offering.

It operates the T3 software platform, which connects workers, construction machinery and materials across job sites, and provides tracking and maintenance data for contractors.

“Investors are evaluating EquipmentShare’s tech platform as a potential mechanism to outperform the growth rates of legacy rental firms,” Ipox research associate Lukas Muehlbauer said. “Still, the expansion plans under high leverage make the stock sensitive to any pauses in the expected interest rate cutting cycle.” Reuters

European Council president Antonio Costa. Picture: JOHANNA GERON/REUTERS

EU set to elevate ties with Vietnam

Hanoi — The EU and Vietnam will elevate ties during a visit to Hanoi by European Council president Antonio Costa on Thursday, an EU official said, as both sides seek to expand international partnerships amid disruptions from US tariffs.

The visit comes on the heels of To Lam’s re-appointment as Vietnam’s top official, potentially making Costa the first leader of a major power to meet Lam since the ruling Communist Party on Friday appointed him for a new term as general secretary.

The elevation of ties to Vietnam’s highest level has been planned for months and was delayed largely because of schedule complications, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Reuters

US treasury secretary Scott Bessent. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Bessent hints at possible tariff relief for India

Mumbai — US treasury secretary Scott Bessent on Friday signalled the potential removal of additional 25% tariffs on India following a sharp reduction in Indian imports of Russian oil.

Trade tensions escalated in August when President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, including a 25% levy in response to India’s imports of Russian crude.

“Indian purchases by their refineries of Russian oil have collapsed. So that is a success. The tariffs are still on, 25% tariffs for Russian oil are still on. I would imagine there is a path to take them off,” Bessent said in an interview with Politico at the World Economic Forum.

India’s Russian oil imports in December dropped to their lowest in two years, lifting Opec’s share of Indian oil imports to an 11-month high, Reuters reported on Friday, citing trade data. Reuters

An escalation has been sought by some critics of the Cuban government in the Trump administration. (MARCO BELLO/REUTERS)

Trump administration ‘weighs Cuban blockade’

Washington —US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering imposing a total blockade on oil imports to Cuba as part of possible new tactics to drive regime change in there, Politico reported on Friday, citing three people it said were familiar with the plan.

While no decision has been made on whether to approve that move, such an escalation has been sought by some critics of the Cuban government in the Trump administration and backed by secretary of state Marco Rubio, Politico reported.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report. Reuters