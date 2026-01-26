Danone and Nestlé shares slide as baby formula recall widens

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Paris — Shares in Danone and Nestlé slumped on Monday as French company Vitagermine widened a recall of baby formula on concerns over contamination, affecting four manufacturers so far and threatening combined losses exceeding $1bn.

Companies affected by the precautionary recalls of infant milk powder on worries it could be contaminated with the toxin cereulide include three of the world’s largest dairy groups: Nestlé, Danone and privately-owned Lactalis.

Danone shares were down 4% at €64.8 apiece in midday trading, their lowest since January 2025.

Swiss group Nestle’s shares slid 1.8% to a four-month low, bringing January’s fall to nearly 10% after batches were recalled in dozens of countries earlier this month.

The recalls highlight how a single compromised ingredient can spread through the tightly regulated infant nutrition sector, triggering swift action from regulators and causing rapid market jitters.

Cereulide, a toxin produced by the Bacillus cereus bacteria which can cause nausea and vomiting, was detected in an ingredient sourced from a supplier.

French investigators are examining whether there is a link between the death of two infants and recalled formula products.

The French agriculture ministry has said the product originated in China and was sold by a Dutch company, without specifying any names.

Ireland’s Food Safety Authority on Friday said cereulide had been detected in arachidonic acid oil manufactured in China.

The possible financial impact of the recalls could be around 10 times more for Nestlé than Danone, according to Barclays estimates.

In a worst-case scenario, Danone could lose €100m, Barclays said, while Nestlé’s losses could be closer to Sf1bn ($1.29bn).

Infant formula accounts for about 21% of Danone’s group revenue, according to Bernstein analysts. For Nestlé, the category likely represents around 5%.

Danone, already co-operating with Singaporean regulators who blocked batches of infant formula over contamination concerns, on Friday said it was recalling some batches after Irish regulators said products manufactured there had been exported to other European countries.

On Monday, privately held Vitagermine said it had recalled three specific batches of its Babybio infant formula.