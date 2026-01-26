International business briefs: Chubu Electric shares tank after earthquake standards disclosure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chubu Electric Power has disclosed possible problems with its earthquake standards, sending its shares down. Picture: Reuters /Toru Hanai

Discrepancy over earthquake standards drives Chubu down

Tokyo — Chubu Electric Power shares fell the most in more than a year in Tokyo trading on Tuesday, after the Japanese utility disclosed possible problems with earthquake standards used at a nuclear plant.

The company’s stock led declines on the benchmark Nikkei gauge, falling 7.3% in early trading, poised for the sharpest slide since August 2024.

Chubu Electric said on Monday it might have used a different method than explained to regulators to select representative seismic waves during the review of two reactors at its Hamaoka power station. The discrepancy could significantly affect the regulatory review of the central Japan plant, the utility said in a statement.

The discrepancy in the seismic evaluation came just as Tokyo Electric Power’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant and Hokkaido Electric Power’s Tomari nuclear plant had secured approval from local communities and were moving toward restarts. Reuters

Leidos will pay about $2.4bn for Entrust Solutions. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration (Dado Ruvic)

Leidos to buy Enstrust Solutions from Kohlberg

Leidos Holdings said on Monday it will buy power design firm Entrust Solutions Group from private equity firm Kohlberg for about $2.4bn, as it looks to expand engineering offerings for utility customers.

Aggressive grid expansion, tied to support electrification and data centre demand, has supported the growth of Leidos, which provides engineering services to commercial utilities with a focus on transmission and distribution.

The Virginia-based company has also benefited from increased investment to strengthen and modernise ageing grid infrastructure against extreme weather events.

The move helps Leidos double the size of its $600m energy infrastructure engineering business, and will broaden its clients to include gas utilities as well.

Leidos expects the acquisition to immediately add to its revenue growth and adjusted core profit margin, while adding to the firm’s adjusted EPS in 2027.

“Entrust’s engineering capabilities and customer base perfectly complement ours,” said Leidos CEO Tom Bell.

Combined, the companies will have more than 5,500 professionals working in the energy market, Entrust CEO Adam Biggam said.

The deal, which Leidos will fund using a combination of new debt, cash on hand and commercial paper, is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

Citi is serving as the financial adviser for the deal to Leidos, while Davis Polk & Wardwell is serving as the legal adviser. Reuters

Tokyo Electric Power Company's Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear power plant in Kashiwazaki, Japan, January 21 2026. Picture: Kyodo/Reuters (KYODO)

Tokyo Electric to cut $20bn in cost in decade

Japan’s Tokyo Electric Power plans to cut about ¥3.1-trillion ($20bn) in costs over 10 years through restructuring, while seeking alliances to advance reforms and capture demand from data centres, it said on Monday.

The government has approved the utility’s revised business plan, which includes raising about ¥200bn over the next three years by selling assets.

Known as Tepco, the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant that suffered one of the world’s worst nuclear disasters in 2011, it faces mounting costs for decommissioning, the clean-up operation and compensation. It continues to rely on government funding to cover disaster-related costs.

“We will soon solicit proposals for alliances to carry out bold reforms that achieve both our responsibility to Fukushima and economic growth,” president Tomoaki Kobayakawa told a media conference, adding Tepco will seek partners capable of growing with it. Reuters

Spire shares rocket after buyout talks

Shares of Spire Healthcare surged as much as 20% on Monday after the British private hospital group confirmed at the weekend it is in preliminary talks with multiple buyout firms, including Bridgepoint and Triton to “explore strategic options”.

The company’s shares, which have fallen 26% in the last 12 months until their last close on Friday, were up 16.2% at 207p by 8.45am GMT (10.45am) on Monday, giving it a market valuation of £710.1m, according to LSEG data.

The stock had dropped almost 14% since Spire first confirmed a strategic review of its operations in September, saying it was in discussions with several parties to explore options, including a possible sale.

The FTSE-250 company has engaged Rothschild & Co as its financial adviser as part of the strategic review, and said discussions are at an early stage with no certainty of a deal materialising.

Spire operates 38 hospitals and more than 50 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms across England, Wales and Scotland. The confirmation of talks comes after reports that it had asked prospective buyers to register expressions of interest by January 20. Reuters