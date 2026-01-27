Boeing swings to profit despite losses in biggest divisions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Dan Catchpole and Nathan Gomes

Seattle — Boeing swung to a fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by the sale of its digital aviation services provider, as well as rising jet output and stronger deliveries.

Losses in its two biggest divisions were bigger than expected, however, and shares dropped. The company also recorded a $565m charge on its KC-46 aerial-refuelling tanker programme due to higher estimated production support and supply chain costs.

The sale of Jeppesen for $10.6bn covered operating losses in Boeing’s commercial and defence divisions. The company continued to increase output of its two most popular jets — the 737 MAX and 787 — and posted positive free cash flow, a metric closely watched by investors.

Boeing ended the year with 737 MAX production of 42 aircraft per month and is raising the 787 rate to eight a month. The company plans to raise MAX production to 47 per month this year and 787 production to 10 a month.

The aircraftmaker earned a net profit of $8.22bn, or $10.23 per share, for the quarter to end-December, compared with a loss of $3.86bn, or $5.46 per share, a year earlier.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg. Picture: Reuters/Dan Catchpole (Dan Catchpole)

Despite the production improvements, Boeing’s commercial aircraft unit posted a quarterly loss of $632m. Boeing’s defence and space unit lost $507m. In a CNBC interview on Tuesday, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said he expects the KC-46 charge to be a one-off.

The company’s shares were down about 2.5% in early trading, probably due in part to higher-than-expected losses in the two units, Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle wrote in a note.

The quarterly results included the Jeppesen sale, which was part of Boeing’s services unit, to Thoma Bravo and the reacquisition of Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7bn in stock. Boeing paid down Spirit’s debt by more than $3bn, resulting in a net gain of about $7.6bn.

Boeing’s services unit posted nearly $1bn in profit after taking out the Jeppesen sale, Jefferies aerospace investment analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu wrote in a research note.

The company did not give financial projections for 2026. On a conference call with analysts, CFO Jay Malave said he expects $1bn-$3bn in positive free cash flow this year, depending on ongoing delays on the 777X programme and the smallest 737 MAX variants — the 737-7 and 737-10.

Company executives have said their goal is $10bn annually, but they have not provided a timeline.

Across all jet programmes, the company delivered 600 airliners last year, the most since 2018. In the intervening years, Boeing was battered by the 737 MAX scandal, the pandemic, supply chain bottlenecks, a mid-air accident that exposed systemic quality and safety problems, as well as labour problems.

The company expects to increase jet deliveries this year.