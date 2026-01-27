China’s Anta buys $1.8bn Puma stake from Pinault family

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Puma shares surged 17% initially and were up 9% in afternoon trade, still near their lowest levels in a decade. Picture: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

By Alexander Hübner and Paolo Laudani

China’s biggest sportswear brand Anta Sports Products has struck a deal to buy a 29.06% stake in Puma from the Pinault family for €1.5bn, making it the biggest shareholder in the German sportswear maker.

Anta said it would use its expertise to help struggling Puma increase its sales in the lucrative Chinese market. The deal also helps Fila owner and Salomon backer Anta in its quest to become a more global business.

Pinault family investment vehicle Artemis, which also controls Paris-listed luxury conglomerate Kering, will sell its stake to the $27.8bn Hong Kong-listed sportswear company for €35 per share in cash.

The deal will help Artemis reduce its debt load, a spokesperson for the company said.

The offer represents a 62% premium to Puma’s closing share price of €21.63 on Monday and comes as the €3.2bn company tries to revive its fortunes after losing ground to Nike, Adidas and newer brands such as On Running.

“Anta aims to empower Puma to fully realise its brand potential and its heritage to create long-term value for global consumers and stakeholders,” Puma CEO Arthur Hoeld said in a statement. “We see this as a vote of confidence in Puma and its strategic direction.”

Puma has more scope for growth in China, a senior Anta executive said.

“Puma has more potential in the Chinese market where they are underrepresented with only 7% of their global revenues. We have a lot of insight on how to make Puma more successful in China,” said Wei Lin, Anta global vice-president for sustainability and investor relations.

Anta, which has a track record of acquiring and revamping Western sports labels, said Puma complements its existing brands and could help it compete better internationally.

Anta is the largest shareholder of Amer Sports, which owns Salomon, Arc’teryx, Wilson and other brands. Amer has grown Salomon into a major sneaker brand and reported strong revenues even as Nike and Adidas struggled.

Anta also directly owns Fila, Jack Wolfskin, Kolon Sport and Maia Active.

“Anta has already shown with other brands that it can successfully support them (such as Amer Sports),” said Christian Reindl, portfolio manager at Union Investment, a Puma shareholder.

“Operationally, however, Puma remains a restructuring case for the time being.”

Anta said it would seek Puma board seats once the deal was finalised but would not seek a full takeover of the company. Anta shares gained 2% on the announcement.

Sportswear competition

Puma has been under pressure as sportswear competition has intensified and recent sneaker launches, including the Speedcat, failed to generate the momentum executives hoped for.

Hoeld, who took over last July, announced a turnaround plan and 900 job cuts in October, on top of 500 layoffs earlier last year.

Lin said Anta had confidence in Hoeld and his team.

Puma is set to report fourth-quarter results on February 26, giving investors a first sense of how its plan to limit discounting, improve marketing and cut its product range is playing out.

Reuters reported in early January that Anta had offered to buy about 29% of Puma from Artemis and had secured financing for the acquisition, though talks at the time had stalled over valuation given Puma’s steep decline.

Artemis, run by Kering chair Francois-Henri Pinault, had previously described its Puma stake as non-strategic. The Pinault family took the holding from Kering in 2018 when the group repositioned itself as a pure luxury player.

“This disposal is consistent with the ongoing strategy implemented by Artemis to focus on controlled assets and to redeploy its resources towards new value-creating sectors,” Artemis said in a statement.

The deal is subject to antitrust clearances, shareholder approval at Anta and regulatory approvals in China and other jurisdictions.