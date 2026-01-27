International business briefs: Adani and Embraer to launch aircraft venture in India

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. File photo: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

New Delhi — India’s Adani Group will partner with Brazil’s Embraer to set up a regional transport aircraft venture in India, marking Adani’s entry into commercial aviation manufacturing, the companies said on Tuesday.

The entry allows Adani, which runs airports and has a growing defence and aerospace business, to advance India’s push to boost its share of aircraft manufacturing, from assembly to parts and component production.

In a joint statement, the companies said they signed a memorandum of understanding to explore co-operation in aircraft manufacturing, supply chains, aftermarket services and pilot training but did not disclose financial details.

“India is a pivotal market for Embraer, and this partnership combines our aerospace expertise with Adani’s strong industrial capabilities,” Arjan Meijer, the president and chief executive of Embraer Commercial Aviation, said in the statement.

The world’s third-largest planemaker after Airbus and Boeing, Embraer specialises in regional jets carrying 70 to 140 passengers.

Its E2 family competes with Airbus’s A220 but sits below the 150-plus-seat market dominated by the two industry giants.

Embraer, which assembles commercial passenger jets only in Brazil, has been seeking to expand its presence in India, having earlier partnered with Mahindra on the C-390 military transport.

Last year, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the planemaker wanted to strengthen its presence in India through such partnerships. Reuters

Volkswagen recalls 44,551 ID.4 electric vehicles over fire risk

Bengaluru — German automaker Volkswagen will recall 44,551 ID.4 electric vehicles in the US in two separate recalls tied to potential battery-related fire risks, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

In the larger recall, involving 43,881 vehicles from model years 2023–2025, the high‑voltage battery may overheat, increasing the risk of a fire, NHTSA said.

Dealers will update the battery software and replace the battery pack if needed, free of charge, the agency said.

Separately, Volkswagen is recalling 670 ID.4 vehicles from model years 2023-2024, citing the risk of a battery fire due to misaligned electrodes in certain high‑voltage battery cell modules. Reuters

Vietnam’s Kim Long and China’s BYD to build $130m battery plant

Hanoi — Vietnam auto manufacturer Kim Long Motor said on Tuesday that it was partnering with China’s BYD to develop a $130m plant to produce batteries for commercial electric vehicles in central Vietnam.

Under the agreement, Kim Long Motor will fund the construction of the facility, while BYD will provide comprehensive technical and technological support, the company said in a statement.

The plant will be on a 4.4ha plot of land and will have a capacity of 3 gigawatt-hours per year, Kim Long Motor said in a statement.

The company stated that operations are expected to commence soon, but it did not give an exact timeline.

In its second phase, the facility will expand to 10ha and double its production capacity to 6 GWh per year. The expansion will also introduce battery production for electric passenger cars.

The plant will produce batteries for commercial vehicles, including buses, trucks and minibuses.

Vietnam’s EV market is rapidly expanding, led by domestic automaker VinFast, which dominates the sector.

VinFast recently entered the commercial vehicle segment with the launch of its electric cargo van, the EC Van, designed to support sustainable urban freight transport. Reuters