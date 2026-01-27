Roche claims obesity drug caused 22.5% weight loss as it aims to catch up with Lilly, Novo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Miranda Murray and Ludwig Burger

Berlin — Roche’s experimental obesity drug, which works similarly to Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, produced as much as 22.5% weight loss in a mid-stage trial, underpinning the Swiss drugmaker’s efforts to catch up with dominant rivals.

The company said on Tuesday that the phase 2 efficacy rate — adjusted for the placebo effect — reflects 48 weeks of treatment and is based on participants who fully followed the treatment regimen.

Taking into account patients who fell behind the treatment plan, the placebo-adjusted weight loss was 18.3%. The company said treatment for longer is likely to yield better results.

Roche’s experimental obesity drug CT-388, a once-weekly injection, is a so-called dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist that regulates blood sugar and reduces appetite and is in the same class as Lilly’s market-leading Zepbound, also known as tirzepatide and Mounjaro.

CT-388 was acquired through Roche’s $2.7bn purchase of US biotech firm Carmot Therapeutics in 2023.

Roche said the results, based on the highest of five doses tested, validate its choices on two larger phase 3 trials it designed late last year and due to start this quarter.

Roche, whose shares have been bolstered by positive trial results in multiple sclerosis and breast cancer, has costly ambitions to catch up with Lilly and Novo Nordisk in an obesity drug market some analysts say could reach $150bn annually by the early 2030s.

Market reaction muted

Investors were lukewarm on the trial’s results, with shares gaining 0.5% in morning trading, because it will be years until the drug is launched in an already crowded market.

“The headline data released today puts CT-388 pretty much into the same efficacy ballpark as Zepbound,” Jefferies analysts said in a research note.

Still, the company’s hopes remain intact that CT-388 offers a superior mode of action, said Manu Chakravarthy, Roche’s head of development in the cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic fields.

“To see no plateau and this very steep linear trajectory is likely a reflection of this potential for higher efficacy,” he said, adding that the result further reinforce Roche’s “commitment to the field”.

Roche has six drug candidates in trials for the treatment of obesity and related conditions such as type 2 diabetes and hypertension, which could all be launched by 2030.

It forecasts three of them could become blockbusters with annual sales of more than $1bn.