German police search Deutsche Bank offices in money laundering probe

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Several money-laundering lapses have cropped up at Deutsche Bank over the past decade. Picture: Reuters/Toby Melville

By Tom Sims and Matthias Inverardi

Frankfurt — German federal police searched Deutsche Bank offices in Frankfurt and Berlin on Wednesday in an investigation related to money laundering, Frankfurt prosecutors said.

Several money-laundering lapses have cropped up at Germany’s largest bank over the past decade, prompting scrutiny from regulators, fines and police raids.

Prosecutors said in an emailed statement they were investigating as-yet unidentified individuals and bank employees. Two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the case involved transactions between 2013 and 2018.

Prosecutors declined to comment on the timeframe.

“In the past, Deutsche Bank maintained business relationships with foreign companies which, in the course of further investigations, are themselves suspected of having been used for money laundering purposes,” the prosecutors said.

Deutsche Bank confirmed the searches but declined to give any details.

“The bank is co-operating fully with the public prosecutor’s office,” it said in a statement.

The action appeared to be lower-key than previous raids. There was no visible police presence at Deutsche Bank’s headquarters in central Frankfurt on Wednesday, contrasting with previous raids in which multiple police vehicles parked outside.

Deutsche Bank’s shares were 3% lower in mid-afternoon trade.

The searches come a day before Deutsche Bank is due to report its 2025 results, which analysts’ consensus forecasts show could involve its biggest net profit since 2007.

Deutsche Bank’s anti-money laundering controls have caught the attention of regulators on both sides of the Atlantic.

In January 2017, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay US and UK regulators $630m in fines over artificial trades between Moscow, London and New York that authorities said were used to launder $10bn out of Russia.

The US Federal Reserve fined the bank an additional $41m for failing to ensure its systems would detect money laundering in May 2017.

In 2018, months after Christian Sewing became CEO, police spent two days searching the bank as part of an investigation into money-laundering allegations linked to the Panama Papers.

Deutsche Bank was again searched in 2022 over whether it had filed so-called suspicious activity reports in a timely fashion.

“Further strengthening and developing our internal controls remains a priority for us,” Deutsche Bank chair Alexander Wynaendts told investors last year.