Canal+ shares leap on big cost savings expected from MultiChoice deal

By Leo Marchandon and Paul Sandle

Canal+ shares jumped about 14% to a record high on Thursday, after the pay-TV group said it expected more than €400m in annual cost savings following its $3bn acquisition of MultiChoice last year.

The company, which produced acclaimed films including Mulholland Drive and The Pianist, is transforming into a global entertainment group with a presence in 70 countries to compete with Netflix and Disney.

CFO Amandine Ferré said any deal between Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery should not change the course for Canal+, but emphasised the importance of scale. “The bigger you are, the better leverage you will have in the discussion,” she said.

Following the MultiChoice deal, Ferré said that Canal+ was already finding cost savings through suppliers of set-top boxes, cloud services and satellites. The company has also refinanced MultiChoice’s debt with a lower interest rate.

Canal+ expects cost savings to ramp up progressively, targeting more than €150m annual savings in 2026 and up to €400m from 2030, compared to an estimated combined 2025 cost baseline of about €8bn. It has already secured more than €80m for 2026.

Showmax losses ‘not acceptable’

Ferré said Canal+ was assessing what to do about MultiChoice’s streaming service Showmax, which she described as “a big issue” due to its losses. “We won’t stay in this situation because the level of losses is not acceptable for us,” she said.

CEO Maxime Saada said on a call with analysts that the company was in “advanced discussions” with Comcast about buying the US company’s 30% stake in Showmax, but he did not comment further on the talks.

Overall subscriber growth was the main priority, Ferré said. “It will take time because you need to relaunch your distribution network.”

The company is also evaluating its branding strategy between MultiChoice and Canal+ across different markets.

Canal+ said it could explore launching its app, already deployed in Europe and French-speaking Africa, across MultiChoice’s markets in Africa in the future. It cited potential for growth on the continent, including projected population increase, GDP growth forecasts and rising electrification.

Ferré said Canal+ was also assessing an acquisition of Asian streaming platform Viu, in which it already holds a stake and is the second-biggest platform in the Asian market behind Netflix.