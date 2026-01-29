Deutsche Bank posts biggest profit in nearly two decades

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Tom Sims and Matthias Inverardi

Frankfurt ― Deutsche Bank on Thursday reported its largest annual profit since 2007 after a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter, as German federal police searched the bank for a second day in connection with an investigation into alleged money laundering.

The results mark Deutsche’s sixth consecutive year in the black and reflect a strong performance from the investment bank, which was the biggest revenue generator in the quarter, with a 5% revenue increase, roughly in line with expectations.

The earnings were overshadowed by prosecutors’ searches at Deutsche Bank on Wednesday and Thursday into suspected money laundering.

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing. Picture: Reuters/Ralph Orlowski

Frankfurt prosecutors said that they were investigating as-yet unidentified individuals and bank employees.

CEO Christian Sewing said that the case was prompted by the alleged late filing of a suspicious activity report and that the activity in question involved transactions in 2013-18.

“We are, of course, co-operating fully with the authorities,” he said.

The bank’s shares were 2.3% lower in mid-morning trade, following on from a drop on Wednesday.

Strongest foundation

Deutsche’s 2025 financial year closed out a three-year financial plan in which the bank pledged and met a key profit target — known as return on tangible equity — of more than 10%.

“This gives us the strongest possible foundation for the next phase of our strategy,” Sewing said.

Germany’s largest bank recorded net profit attributable to shareholders of €6.12bn for 2025, helped by strength at its global investment bank.

That is above €2.7bn a year earlier and slightly ahead of analyst expectations of nearly €6bn.

For the fourth quarter, net profit was €1.3bn, up from €106m a year earlier. It topped analyst expectations for a profit of about €1.12bn.

The bank also said it had authorised €1bn in buybacks. For 2026, the bank expects revenues to grow to about €33bn, up from €32.1bn.

The bank is working towards a new 2028 profitability target of 13% that analysts think it may miss.

Within Deutsche’s investment bank, revenue for fixed income and currency trading business, one of the bank’s largest, rose 7% and beat expectations for a 4% rise. Revenue for the same business was up 7% at JPMorgan and 12% at Goldman Sachs.

At Deutsche’s retail division revenue was up 3%, slightly short of expectations for a 3.9% rise. The corporate bank saw a 2% fall in revenue while analysts had forecast a drop of about 1%.

Credit ratings agency S&P said in a report last week that German bank earnings will continue to improve beyond 2025, in part helped by increased lending on the back of government spending plans for infrastructure and defence. In December, the agency lifted Deutsche’s outlook to positive.