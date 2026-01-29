International business briefs: Sanofi vaccine sales face Trump headwinds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi said on Thursday its vaccines sales would be “slightly negative” this year, partly as a result of US policy changes under President Donald Trump.

Speaking on a call after after the firm reported its 2025 results CEO Paul Hudson said there was “complexity” in the vaccine sector linked to the US healthcare leadership. He added, however, that it is a good time for dealmaking and that Sanofi would stick to its long-term bullish view on the industry.

CFO François-Xavier Roger said the company will not be able to offset the loss of sales once Dupixent, Sanofi’s biggest revenue source, comes off-patent. “It’s too big to be mitigated,” Roger said.

The company forecast business operating income would grow slightly faster than sales this year, and plans to buy back €1bn in shares. Reuters

Nokia chair to step down

Nokia chair Sari Baldauf will step and the board of the telecom equipment maker would propose Timo Ihamuotila as her successor, after a push into AI helped the group meet quarterly earnings expectations.

Nokia on Thursday reported that comparable operating profit fell 3% to €1.05bn in the fourth quarter, broadly in line with the average estimate of €1.01bn from analysts surveyed by LSEG. Fourth-quarter net sales reached €6.12bn, also meeting analysts’ forecast. Reuters

Norway orders $2bn artillery system

The Norwegian government said on Thursday it had signed a $2bn contract to buy long-range artillery systems from South Korean defence group Hanwha Aerospace as the Nato member seeks to boost its deterrence against Russia. Reuters

Lloyds upgrades targets after 12% profit rise

Lloyds Banking Group reported a better-than-expected 12% rise in annual profit on Thursday, upgraded its key performance target and launched a £1.75bn share buyback, in a sign of burgeoning confidence among UK lenders.

The bank reported profit before tax of £6.7bn for 2025, up from £6bn a year earlier and better than the £6.4bn average of analysts’ forecasts. It also lifted its profitability target, saying it now expects to make a return on tangible equity greater than 16% in 2026, having forecast just 12% for 2025. Reuters

ABB confident for 2026 as customers plan ahead

ABB shares surged on Thursday after the Swiss engineering group reported record quarterly order intake and said customers were investing in automation and electrification despite political uncertainty. It has also been benefiting from the AI boom.

The move from other power sources to electricity is a long-term trend, CEO Morten Wierod said, after ABB reported orders up 36% in the fourth quarter to the highest quarterly level yet of $10.32bn. The outlook and results pushed ABB’s shares 9.6% higher.

ABB’s full-year orders of $36.77bn, revenue of $33.22bn and operating earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation margin of 19% were all records for the company. Reuters

Weaker dollar gives Roche headache

Roche’s annual adjusted operating income rose by a lower-than-expected 5% in 2025 as gains in drugs such as Ocrevus to treat multiple sclerosis and Hemlibra to treat haemophilia were blunted by a weak dollar weighing on overseas sales.

Operating profit for the year to end-December 2025, adjusted for special items, came in at Sf21.8bn ($28.4bn), just shy of a market consensus of Sf22bn forecast by analysts. Group revenue of Sf61.5bn, up 2%, was broadly in line with the market view. Reuters

Ocado says Canadian partner to shut warehouse

Ocado, the British technology and online grocery group, said on Thursday its Canadian supermarket partner, Sobeys, will close its robotic warehouse in Calgary, dealing another blow to the Ocado business model.

The closure was blamed on the size of the Alberta grocery e-commerce market and the rate of expansion being slower than originally anticipated. It comes after last year’s move by US grocer Kroger, Ocado’s biggest partner, to close three automated warehouses, which hammered Ocado’s shares. Reuters

EasyJet summer bookings on the rise

UK budget airline EasyJet said summer bookings were building strongly, even as it reported a wider first-quarter loss on Thursday, hit by expansion costs and soft winter pricing.

“This year, the traditionally busy January booking period has seen record levels in volume and revenue, as bookings continue to build for summer 2026,” the company said.

EasyJet reported an operating loss of £76m in the three months to December 31, compared with a £40m loss a year earlier. Reuters