Nvidia hopes China will approve sales of H200 AI chip, says Huang

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Wen-Yee Lee and Ben Blanchard

Taipei — Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Thursday he hopes China will allow the US technology giant to sell its powerful H200 AI chip in the country and that the licence is being finalised.

Huang arrived in Taipei after a trip to China, where he said he visited customers, partners and government officials.

“The H200, the actual licence for H200, is being finalised. And I’m hoping that also the Chinese government will allow Nvidia to sell the H200, so they have to decide. And I’m looking forward to a favourable decision,” he told reporters at Taipei’s downtown Songshan airport.

“I think that H200 is very good for American technology leadership. It’s also very good for the Chinese market. And the customers would very much like to have H200,” he said.

“And so I’m looking forward to a good decision. And so we just have to wait patiently,” he added.

Citing sources, Reuters reported on Wednesday that China has given approval to ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent to purchase more than 400,000 H200 chips in total.

However, the approvals came with conditions, which one source said were too restrictive, with customers not yet converting the approvals to purchase orders.

Huang said the company has not received such information and that his understanding was that the Chinese government was still in the process of deciding. He did not elaborate on why China was still deciding.

China has not given a reason for not quickly approving the imports of H200 into the country, but Beijing has wanted to balance meeting the demands of its AI industry against nurturing its domestic semiconductor industry.

The H200, Nvidia’s second most powerful AI chip, has become a major flashpoint in US-China relations. Despite strong demand from Chinese firms and US approval for exports, Beijing’s hesitation to allow imports has been the main barrier to shipments.

Huang also said China has many strong chip companies, and Nvidia needs to compete quite vigorously.

“The first thing that we need is orders. And we have a supply that supports all of our existing customers,” Huang said when asked how he would manage packaging capacity, which is already constrained, with manufacturing partner TSMC.

“If H200 is approved, we will work with TSMC to schedule and plan the supply and deliver as fast as we can.”

OpenAI investment

Huang said he would love to invest in OpenAI in response to a question about potential further investment in the ChatGPT creator, without confirming the size of its funding.

Nvidia, Amazon and Microsoft are in ​talks to invest up to $60bn in OpenAI, with the chip titan providing up to $30bn, ‌The Information reported on Wednesday.

The US chip giant relies heavily on Taiwan’s supply chain, working closely with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and major contract manufacturers including Foxconn and Wistron.

TSMC is also investing $165bn in Arizona to build factories to meet growing customer demand there.

“My expectation is that the demand for TSMC wafers and capacity will far exceed the amount of energy available in Taiwan,” Huang said.

“And so I think that’s great for TSMC. TSMC has a global footprint now,” the Taiwan-born CEO said, adding he plans to meet TSMC CEO CC Wei and other Taiwanese supply chain partners.