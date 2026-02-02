International business briefs: Dangote Group bolsters gas supply contracts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Dangote Fertiliser Plant and Dangote Cement have signed contracts with Nigerian Gas Marketing and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company.

Contracts inked at Nigerian gas master plan launch in Abuja

Lagos — Three Dangote Group subsidiaries said on Monday they had bolstered gas supply contracts with units of global energy company NNPC to support expansion plans, aligning with Nigeria’s shift towards cleaner energy and industrial growth.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Dangote Fertiliser Plant and Dangote Cement said on Monday the contracts were signed with Nigerian Gas Marketing and NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company at the launch of the Nigerian gas master plan in Abuja on Friday. They did not disclose the contracted volumes.

The master plan is aimed at fixing the sector by expanding infrastructure, improving supply, attracting investment and making gas a key driver of economic growth. Reuters

Poland’s consumer watchdog fines Orange Polska

Gdansk — Poland’s consumer regulator, UOKiK, said on Monday it had fined telecoms operator Orange Polska more than 34-million zlotys ($9.6m) for illegally charging customers for inactivity.

UOKiK said the company unilaterally changed contract terms to introduce a fee for “maintaining the number in the network” for customers who had not made a call, sent a text or used the internet in the last 30 days. The fees were charged between May 2022 and January 2024. Reuters

British business confidence improves

London — British businesses’ confidence in the economic outlook has continued to improve from very weak levels, a survey for January showed, extending gains since chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves’ November budget imposed fewer immediate tax rises than feared.

The Institute of Directors said on Monday optimism about prospects for the UK economy remain deep in negative territory, but it rose to minus 48 in January from minus 66 in December and was the highest level since last May. It hit a record low of minus 74 in September for the series, which started in 2016.

The upturn matches an improvement in other business surveys, including preliminary purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data for January. Final PMI figures are due this week. Reuters

Mizuho reaps benefits of higher rates

Tokyo — Mizuho Financial Group on Monday said its third-quarter net profit rose 14% from a year earlier to ¥329.9bn ($2.13bn) as Japan’s banking sector reaps the benefits from rising interest rates and the end of deflation.

Mizuho, Japan’s third-largest banking group, also increased the size of its share buyback programme to ¥300bn from ¥200bn.

In only three quarters, it recorded more than 90% of its annual profit target of ¥1.13-trillion, which would be a record. Reuters

UK manufacturing sector picks up

London — A closely watched barometer of the health of Britain’s manufacturing sector rose to its highest since August 2024 in January as inflows of new work increased by the most in nearly four years, adding to signs of a pick-up after a sluggish end to 2025.

The S&P Global purchasing managers’ index for British manufacturing rose to 51.8 in January from 50.6 in December, slightly higher than an earlier provisional estimate of 51.6.

The new orders component rose to 53.2 from 50.2, its highest since February 2022, lifted by the first growth in export orders in four years, which reflected stronger demand from Europe, the US, China and other emerging economies. Reuters