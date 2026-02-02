Intesa Sanpaolo targets €11.5bn profit by 2029, pledges €50bn investor returns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Valentina Za

Milan — Italy’s biggest bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, on Monday pledged to grow its net profit by almost a quarter by 2029, to more than €11.5bn, and to return around €50bn to investors during the period.

Intesa outlined a new 2026-2029 strategy centred on falling costs and fee-driven revenue growth of 3% a year on average.

“To my knowledge, we are the only large European bank with a business plan delivering cost reduction,” CEO Carlo Messina told analysts. An ageing workforce will lead to around 12,000 staff exiting the group by 2029, Messina said, adding young hires would replace half the figure, reducing personnel costs.

Further savings will stem from the growing digitisation of services. Intesa, which targets a return on equity above 20% in 2029 from 18% in 2025, has been working to shift its core IT infrastructure onto the cloud to drive digitisation.

Wealth management

The lender faces antitrust curbs to further expansion in Italy after a 2020 domestic takeover and was kept out of last year’s wave of banking sector consolidation.

It said it would add 1,200 financial advisers to its foreign subsidiaries and invest €200m to start offering wealth management services to clients in France, Germany and Spain — where it has branches but no local unit.

The first Italian bank to report full-year earnings, Intesa posted a slightly higher than expected net profit of €9.3bn for 2025 and guided for a net income of around €10bn this year.

The bank said it would pay out €6.5bn of last year’s profit as cash dividends and use €2.3bn to buy back its own shares starting from July.

Valuations surge

Under its new strategy, Intesa plans to pay out 95% of profit each year in 2026-2029, hiking its cash dividend payout ratio to 75% from 70% and using the rest for share buybacks.

It will assess further distribution each year from 2027, it said.

European banks have seen their valuations surge in recent years as higher interest rates drove record profits, which they have used to reward investors through dividends and buybacks.

Intesa said it aimed to lower costs to 36.8% of income in 2029 from 42.2% in 2025, while investing around €5bn in technology over the period.