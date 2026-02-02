Julius Baer profit plunges amid writedowns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Zurich — Swiss bank Julius Baer on Monday reported a net profit of Sf764m ($988m) for 2025. It was a 25% drop from 2024 but still beat analyst expectations in a year marked by writedowns.

The bank booked a net credit loss of Sf213m in 2025, with previously announced loan loss allowances partly offset by credit recoveries.

“All in all, 2025 was a successful transition year,” CEO Stefan Bollinger said following the writedowns he announced during his first year in the role.

Assets under management grew 5% to Sf521bn, with net new money of Sf14.4bn matching a Zuercher Kantonalbank forecast. These inflows and rising global equity market valuations more than offset the impact of a stronger Swiss franc, Julius Baer said.

No buyback

The bank aims to do better in 2026 in terms of net new money, improving such growth to the stated target of 4%-5% by 2028, CFO Evie Kostakis told analysts.

By hiring more than 150 relationship managers a year, Julius Baer expects to grow its net number in 2026, 2027 and 2028, Kostakis said.

The bank is still under an enforcement assessment by Swiss financial market authority Finma for major losses incurred before Bollinger took up his post. The assessment prohibits the bank from announcing new share buybacks.

“We are just waiting for the enforcement proceeding to be completed,” Bollinger said, adding that the bank had not yet requested any buybacks.

Bollinger said any discussions on a potential buyback could only start when Victoria McLean joins the bank as its new chief compliance officer at the end of February.

Separately, Julius Baer announced changes to its board of directors, with current vice-chair Richard Campbell-Breeden set to step down in April. He will be succeeded by Juerg Hunziker, subject to shareholder approval, the bank said.