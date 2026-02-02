Oracle shares fall as investors assess AI funding plan

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Rashika Singh

Bengaluru — Oracle shares fell about 4% in premarket trading on Monday after the software company outlined plans to raise between $45bn and $50bn this year to expand its cloud infrastructure, fuelling investor concerns about its rising debt load.

The company, chaired by Larry Ellison, said the fundraising will be aimed at expanding cloud capacity to meet contracted demand from major customers such as AMD, Meta, Nvidia, OpenAI, TikTok and xAI.

While companies continue to ramp up capacity despite limited visibility into potential returns, investors are concerned whether a surge in AI-related spending across the technology sector would generate sustained demand.

“The perception is that Oracle’s fortunes are now heavily tied to OpenAI and combined with the company’s plans to raise up to $50bn to invest in 2026 nervousness about the situation looks unlikely to go away any time soon,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Equity and debt

Oracle said it aims to meet the funding target through a roughly even mix of equity and debt, including equity-linked securities, common stock and a new at-the-market programme of up to $20bn, along with issuance of senior unsecured bonds planned for early next year.

Bernstein analysts said the mix of debt and equity should support Oracle’s investment-grade credit rating and reduce uncertainty around the timing and cost of future financing.

The company faces heightened scrutiny after a bondholder lawsuit in January and last year’s spike in its credit default swap costs. The cost of insuring Oracle’s debt against default surged in December last year to its highest in at least five years.

Jefferies analysts said the financing plan “buys time” for Oracle’s AI ambitions but warned it could weigh on margins in the near term. They said free cash flow is unlikely to turn positive until 2029.