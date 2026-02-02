US shale producers Devon and Coterra to merge in a $58bn deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bengaluru — US shale producers Devon Energy and Coterra Energy are set to merge in a $58bn all-stock deal to create one of the largest independent shale producers in the country, the companies said on Monday.

A merger between Devon and Coterra brings complementary acreage together at a time when securing high-quality inventory is a priority and crude prices remain under pressure.

Coterra shareholders will receive 0.70 Devon shares for each share held. Reuters

Capgemini to divest US unit amid ICE backlash

Gdansk — Capgemini shares rose by as much as 2% on Monday after the French IT company said it would sell its US subsidiary, which has faced a backlash in France over a contract signed last year with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Paris-based Capgemini said on Sunday it would immediately divest Capgemini Government Solutions (CGS), adding that US legal constraints on classified federal contracts prevented it from exercising “appropriate control” over its operations.

CGS was awarded a contract by ICE in December 2025 for skip tracing operations, which use data analysis to locate people through financial records, phone data and digital footprints. Reuters

NHTSA expands probe into Ford F-150 downshifts

Bengaluru — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it had expanded a safety-related investigation into 1.27-million Ford F-150 pickup trucks following reports of unexpected downshifts with rear-wheel lockup.

The investigation covers vehicles from the 2015–2017 model years, NHTSA said.

The probe follows a preliminary evaluation the agency opened on March 21 last year, after receiving complaints related to 2015–2017 Ford F-150 pickups equipped with the “6R80″ transmission.

The US auto safety regulator said owners had reported that the trucks would abruptly downshift without warning or driver input, causing sudden deceleration and, in some cases, brief rear-wheel lockup or skidding, raising the risk of a crash. Reuters

BYD shares plunge as sales falter in January

Hong Kong — Shares of BYD Co Ltd sank to their lowest level in at least a year on Monday, leading a broader selloff in Chinese automaker stocks after they reported weaker sales in January as a revised subsidy scheme weighed on budget car brands.

The selloff underscores growing investor concern that China’s carmakers are heading into a prolonged slowdown as demand softens at home and policy support becomes less generous.

“Investors were likely surprised by the large degree of the domestic decline, which implies a sharp market share loss,” said Eugene Hsiao, head of China equity strategy at Macquarie Capital.

“Overall, we do not expect to see a meaningful turnaround in domestic demand until BYD launches new models with higher value for money compared to rising competitors in the space,” he added. Reuters

TDK diversifies due to China’s rare earths ban

Tokyo — Japan components manufacturer TDK said on Monday that it is being affected by Chinese export restrictions on rare earths and is taking steps to diversify its procurement sources.

China last month banned exports of dual-use items that can be used for military purposes to Japan, with the items including rare earths, amid a diplomatic dispute.

“Procurement of materials has reached an extremely difficult stage,” TDK chief financial officer Tetsuji Yamanishi told an earnings briefing.

The impact began last year, not in January, with the company maintaining production using stockpiled materials, Yamanishi said. Reuters

Chinese drone maker United Aircraft eyes IPO listing

Singapore — United Aircraft Group, a fast-growing Chinese drone manufacturer, is planning an initial public offering as early as next year as it ramps up production and expands internationally, a senior executive said.

Sun Liye, vice-president of the Shenzhen-based company, said United Aircraft was considering a possible listing in either Hong Kong or mainland China in 2027 or 2028 primarily to fund research and development for new models.

He declined to discuss the size of a potential IPO but said the company raised more than 3-billion yuan ($431.59m) in 2023, achieving a valuation of more than 10-billion yuan. It employs around 1,000 R&D personnel, accounting for 60% to 70% of its total workforce, he added. Reuters