IT services firm forecasts stronger 2026 as AI demand accelerates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cognizant has lifted its 2026 revenue outlook as AI-driven demand boosts growth and earnings.

By Agency Staff

Bengaluru — Cognizant Technology forecast annual revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, betting on strong demand for its IT services as businesses adopt artificial intelligence into their workflows.

The company has benefited from enterprise clients prioritising AI-related digital projects, with sustained demand for its AI and cloud services boosting productivity, cutting costs and supporting growth as generative AI gains traction.

“Our initial 2026 guidance reflects sustained momentum, backed by our commitment to advancing our strategic investments aimed at accelerating our AI-led growth strategy,” CFO Jatin Dalal said.

The company expanded partnerships with companies such as Microsoft and AI startup Anthropic to attract clients and get ahead of rivals in a highly competitive industry.

Most recently, the company partnered with 3Cloud, expanding its Microsoft Azure services and capabilities in data and AI.

Cognizant expects full-year 2026 revenue between $22.14bn and $22.66bn, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $22.06bn, according to data compiled by LSEG.

It also forecast annual adjusted profit between $5.56 and $5.70 per share, the midpoint of which is largely in line with estimates of $5.62.

For the fourth quarter, Cognizant reported a revenue of $5.33bn, above estimates of $5.31 billion. Adjusted profit came in at $1.35 per share, beating estimates of $1.32.

Cognizant’s health sciences segment, which has healthcare providers and payers and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies, posted a revenue of $1.62bn, exceeding estimates.