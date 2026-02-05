International business briefs: Moody’s cuts Indonesia’s outlook to negative

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New York — Ratings agency Moody’s said on Thursday it had downgraded Indonesia’s rating outlook to negative from stable as a result of reduced predictability in policymaking by authorities in the island nation.

The move comes just days after MSCI flagged transparency issues. The index provider said its clients had raised concerns about opaque shareholding structures and co-ordinated trading behaviour by market investors that undermined “proper price formation”. Reuters

Saab's fourth-quarter operating profit has beaten estimates. Picture: (Dean Wingrin)

Saab profit soars on higher defence spending

Stockholm — Saab reported a fourth-quarter operating profit on Thursday that beat expectations and raised its medium-term sales growth target as European defence companies continue to benefit from a surge in government spending.

Operating profit at the aerospace and defence company was 67% higher than a year earlier at 3.26-billion kronor ($362m) — compared with an average forecast of 2.75-billion kronor in an LSEG survey of analysts — on organic sales growth of 34.5%.

Saab, whose products range from missiles and advanced electronics to submarines, raised its medium-term organic sales growth for the period 2023-27 to 22%, from 18%. Reuters

Maersk expects underlying ebitda to be less than last year's. Picture: (SUPPLIED)

Maersk sounds warning on falling freight rates

Copenhagen — Danish shipping giant Maersk on Thursday reported fourth-quarter operating profit broadly in line with expectations, but warned that falling freight rates, compounded by ongoing industry challenges, would weigh on earnings in 2026.

“We delivered a strong performance and high value for our customers in a year where supply chains and global trade continued to be reshaped by evolving geopolitics,” CEO Vincent Clerc said in a statement. “As we enter 2026, we face another year of shifting market dynamics.”

The company expects underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation of between $4.5bn and $7bn this year, compared with $9.53bn in 2025. Analysts expect $6.49bn. Reuters

BT, Britain’s biggest broadband operator, says it is on track to hit its targets. Picture: (123RF/SASIN PARAKSA)

BT says loss of fibre customers has slowed

London — BT, Britain’s biggest broadband operator which also owns the EE mobile network, posted in-line quarterly results, and said its forecast for line losses this year had improved, putting it on track to meet its targets.

BT, which is in the final stages of building its Openreach fibre network across the UK, said on Thursday the network had reached 21-million premises, and that it was performing better than expected despite tough competition from rival networks such as Virgin Media O2 and CityFibre.

Openreach broadband line losses are now foreast at 850,000 for the year. That’s lower than previous guidance of 900,000, after recording 210,000 in the quarter, an improvement on the previous period. Reuters

The Vestas 4.5MW wind turbines at the Ishwati Emoyeni Wind Farm. Picture: SUPPLIED

Vestas forecasts more wind in its sails

Copenhagen — Wind turbine maker Vestas reported a fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations on Thursday, but said it expected revenue growth and improved profitability for 2026 despite ongoing tariff and geopolitical risks.

“Profitability is expected to improve, driven by revenue growth, progress in the manufacturing ramp-up, continued good project execution and cost-out initiatives,” the company said in a statement.

Operating profit before special items fell to €580m from €759m a year earlier, compared to an average forecast of €597m in a survey of analysts provided by Vestas. Reuters

Barrick Mining has appointed Mark Hill as its president and CEO. Picture: (DADO RUVIC)

Barrick names Mark Hill as CEO

Toronto — Barrick Mining has appointed Mark Hill as its president and CEO to lead the company through the planned IPO process for its North American gold assets.

Hill had been interim CEO since the sudden departure of Mark Bristow in September last year. Reuters

Jewels are seen in a Pandora jewellery shop in downtown Rome, Italy. Picture: Reuters

Pandora opts for platinum over silver

London — Jewellery brand Pandora is introducing platinum-plated products to distance itself from the volatile silver market after a record surge in the price of the precious metal, the company’s new CEO said on Thursday.

Pandora’s share price has been highly sensitive to sharp moves in silver, with a huge selloff in the precious metal at the end of last week driving a surge in the stock.

“We have to decouple the performance of the company and the share value from the commodity,” Berta de Pablos-Barbier said. “We are a jewellery brand, we are not a silver trader.”

Pandora is introducing platinum-plated versions of its best-selling bracelets, which will be less costly to produce. Reuters