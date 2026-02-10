International Companies

Cisco unveils AI chip to rival Nvidia and Broadcom

Cisco Systems’ new chip targets the AI infrastructure market

Reuters

Cisco Systems launched its Silicon One G300 switch chip on Tuesday, ramping up competion against Broadcom and Nvidia. Picture: (Paresh Dave)

By Stephen Nellis

San Francisco ― Cisco Systems on Tuesday launched a new chip and router designed to speed information through huge data centres that will compete against offerings from Broadcom and Nvidia for a piece of the $600bn AI infrastructure spending boom.

Cisco said its Silicon One G300 switch chip, expected to go on sale in the second half of the year, will help the chips that train and deliver AI systems talk to each other over hundreds of thousands of links.

The chip will be made with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC’s) 3-nanometer chipmaking technology and will have several new “shock absorber” features designed to help networks of AI chips from bogging down when hit with large spikes of data traffic, Martin Lund, executive vice-president of Cisco’s common hardware group, said.

Competitive field

Cisco expects the chip to help some AI computing jobs get done 28% faster, in part by rerouting data around any problems in the network automatically, within microseconds.

“This happens when you have tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of connections — it happens quite regularly,” Lund said. “We focus on the total end-to-end efficiency of the network.”

Networking has become a competitive field in AI. When Nvidia unveiled its newest systems last month, one of the six main chips in the system was a networking chip that competes with Cisco’s offerings. Broadcom is going after the same market with its “Tomahawk” series of chips.

