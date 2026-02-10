French wine and spirits exports slide again as US and China tariffs bite

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Bordeaux red wine sits on display during the Wine Paris trade fair in Paris, France, February 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Paris — French wine and spirits exports fell for a third consecutive year in 2025 as US tariffs and duties in China hurt sales, and the outlook remains challenging, industry group FEVS said on Tuesday.

French wine and spirits exports dropped 8% to €14.3bn and 3% in volume last year to 168-million cases as US and Chinese trade barriers hit demand.

Since 2022, French wine and spirits exports have fallen 17% in value and slipped from being France’s second-largest export sector to third, behind aerospace and cosmetics, as trade tensions intensified.

Looking ahead, FEVS chair Gabriel Picard said the sector should benefit from new EU trade deals with India and with the Mercosur bloc, where demand is expanding, though 2026 could remain difficult without improved market access.

Last year, higher tariffs on shipments to the US and threats of even higher ones, up to 200%, cooled demand, especially in the second half, with sales dropping 21% to €3bn and volumes falling below 30-million cases.

“There is a real decline in the US, and the volume correction may not have been sufficient, and perhaps we will see another volume correction in 2026,” Picard told Reuters ahead of the Wine Paris exhibition.

Sales to China dropped 20% to €767m in 2025 as anti-dumping duties sharply curbed shipments of cognac, armagnac and other wine-based spirits, FEVS said.

Exports of cognac, the French industry’s flagship spirit, plunged 15% in volume and 24% in value, becoming one of the biggest casualties of escalating trade tensions.

“Geopolitical tensions between France and China marked the end of cognac in China. Now stopping something doesn’t take long, but rebuilding takes a long time,” Picard said.

Within Europe, wine and spirits exports held broadly stable at €4.1bn, with resilience in markets such as the UK, where volumes rose 3% despite fiscal pressure, FEVS said.

Sales to South Africa jumped 22% to €182m, while Vietnam, the Philippines and Australia also showed strong momentum, offering diversification options as traditional markets contracted.

