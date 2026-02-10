Honda profit slumps more than 60%, hit by EV struggles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Honda Motor posted a 61% drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hit by US tariffs and restructuring costs tied to its electric vehicle (EV) business, becoming the latest carmaker to rack up fresh EV losses as demand for the technology cools.

The company’s grim results follow warnings from global automakers including Ford and Stellantis, which have recently flagged hugewritedowns related to their EV operations.

Demand for the technology has weakened in markets such as the US, where buyers are increasingly choosing lower-priced cars as well as gasoline-electric hybrid models, an area long dominated by Toyota.

While Honda has never been an EV powerhouse, it said its automobile business slipped into a loss over the nine months ended in December due to one-off EV-related costs, including asset writedowns, alongside the impact of tariffs.

“Our challenge is to build a lean operating structure that can respond flexibly to changes in the business environment,” executive vice president Noriya Kaihara said at an earnings briefing.

Japan’s second-biggest vehicle maker reported operating profit of ¥153.4bn for October-December, down 61.4% year on year and missing the ¥174.5bn average forecast from nine analysts polled by LSEG.

The company said the EV market in North America had turned sharply negative as incentives faded and demand slowed, cutting operating profit for the nine-month period by nearly ¥270bn.

US tariffs pulled results down by a further ¥280bn for that period, it said. The US remains Honda’s top market, accounting for more than two-fifths of its global sales over those nine months.

The company’s announcement comes after other carmakers signalled they are pulling back from EVs after misjudging the speed of adoption.

Stellantis said last week it would take €22.2bn in charges as it scales back its EV ambitions, following similar writedowns at Ford and General Motors.

Fallout

Executives said the company also incurred EV-related costs in China, the world’s largest auto market and still Honda’s second-biggest, though its sales in the rapidly electrifying market have been struggling for years.

Honda is lagging local players in China both in terms of pricing and software, Kaihara said.

The company needed to boost the competitiveness of its business through a fundamental restructuring of its strategy, as it faces intensifying global competition, including from the rise of new car manufacturers, he added.

By contrast, Honda said its motorcycle business continued to perform strongly, with global sales led by India and Brazil, helping offset weakness in its automobile operations.

The company maintained its operating profit forecast for the year ending March 2026 at ¥550bn.

CFO Eiji Fujimura said the full-year outlook still faced potential downside risks from remaining losses tied to Honda’s US EV business.

However, he added that those risks were offset in the forecast by favourable exchange-rate conditions and vehicle sales that remain above what the company had projected earlier this year.

Reuters