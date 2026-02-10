SoftBank set for OpenAI windfall as investors question funding of AI bets

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

By Anton Bridge

Tokyo — Japan’s SoftBank Group is expected to post a healthy profit on its investment in OpenAI when it reports quarterly results on Thursday, as the market focuses on how it will fund its AI spending spree.

With OpenAI striking a string of multibillion-dollar deals despite continuing to lose money, investors have grown concerned about the company’s ability to finance those commitments, souring sentiment around major tech firms with which it has close links.

SoftBank invested more than $30bn in the ChatGPT maker in 2025, bringing its ownership to around 11%, and is in talks to invest an additional up to $30bn in the US firm’s latest funding round, Reuters reported last month.

Due to its heavy exposure to OpenAI, the Japanese investment firm is increasingly seen as a publicly traded proxy for the US firm, with growing concentration risk and worries over the potential impact on its financial position, analysts said.

“The reality for SoftBank shareholders at the moment is that their fortune is tied with OpenAI,” said Rolf Bulk, head of semiconductor and infrastructure research at Futurum Equities.

Its 'all-in' bet on OpenAI follows a familiar pattern for SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, who favours high-conviction bets. Picture: (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

“Even if they do another $50bn round, they are going to require more funding in the coming years. The likes of Amazon and Google are spending well in excess of $100bn a year in capex,” he said.

Its “all-in” bet on OpenAI follows a familiar pattern for SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, who favours high-conviction bets in companies that have yet to make a profit.

While OpenAI’s recent funding rounds have each come at higher valuations, at present these are only gains on paper.

SoftBank should record an investment gain of $4.45bn from the $22.5bn OpenAI investment tranche that was completed in December, according to an estimate by BTIG analyst Jesse Sobelson.

Five analysts surveyed by LSEG projected quarterly net income in a range between a gain of ¥1.1-trillion ($7.07bn) and a loss of ¥480bn.

Liquid assets

Investors will be closely scrutinising how SoftBank’s future investments in OpenAI can be financed, as it has already offloaded some of its most liquid assets to bankroll its bet on the AI firm.

In the September quarter, SoftBank announced it had sold its $5.8bn holding of Nvidia shares and part of its stake in T-Mobile for $9.17bn.

SoftBank has also issued more debt, increasing its leverage level. The ratio of loans to the value of SoftBank’s assets may have jumped to 21.5% at the end of December compared to 16.5% three months prior, according to Nomura senior credit strategist Shogo Tono.

Even if SoftBank were to value OpenAI at $830bn, the valuation the AI firm is targeting for its latest funding round, the leverage ratio would only edge down to 19.2%, Tono wrote in a note.

Just six months ago OpenAI was considered the dominant player, but now its growth outlook and revenue forecasts are on par with competitors — Rolf Bulk

While SoftBank’s long-term credit is rated non-investment-grade by S&P, it still has some financial leeway.

In November SoftBank increased the amount it could borrow against its ownership of chip designer Arm Holdings, of which $11.5bn was still undrawn in December. It had ¥3.5-trillion of cash and cash equivalents at the end of September.

On top of this, analysts expect more monetisation of assets and debt issuance.

While external demand for OpenAI investment has been strong — the syndicated portion of last year’s $40bn investment was oversubscribed, and Amazon and Nvidia are in talks to participate in the latest funding round — competition among AI firms is ramping up.

“Just six months ago OpenAI was considered the dominant player, but now its growth outlook and revenue forecasts are on par with competitors,” Futurum’s Bulk said.

Reuters