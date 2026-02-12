International business briefs | Ailing Thames Water seeks further £823m

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bengaluru — Britain’s Thames Water said on Thursday that its creditors were reviewing the allocation of about £823m in additional funding for the struggling water utility from their agreed options.

The debt-laden firm has drawn £1.43bn from an initial £1.5bn super senior liquidity facility, and has the option to draw another £1.5bn in two tranches. Reuters

Dangote Petroleum up and running at full capacity

Lagos — Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s crude distillation unit (CDU) and petroleum block were back online and running at the plant’s 650,000 barrels per day capacity during 72-hour performance tests carried out with Honeywell UOP.

The tests are intended to confirm operational efficiency and verify that key parameters meet global standards, the refinery said.

Refinery head David Bird said the testing phase enabled validation under real operating conditions. Reuters

China lectures Dutch over Nexperia ruling

Beijing — The Netherlands should “create favourable conditions” for settling internal disputes regarding chipmaker Nexperia as soon as possible and maintain the stability of the global chips supply chain, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

“The root cause of the Nexperia issue was improper administrative intervention by the Dutch side in the operation of enterprises,” ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

Lin’s comments came after Nexperia’s Chinese owner Wingtech lost a court battle to regain control of the Dutch chipmaker, prolonging a crisis that has threatened to bring some European car factories to a halt. Reuters

Spanish insurer Mapfre’s annual profit soars 24%

Gdansk — Spanish insurer Mapfre said annual profit rose 24% to €1.08bn, driven by growth in its non-life insurance business and lower hyperinflation adjustments, despite regulatory impacts in Latin America and one-off costs.

The board will propose a final gross dividend of €0.11 a share, bringing the total payout for 2025 to €0.18 a share, up 12.5% from a year ago, Mapfre said in a statement. Reuters

Korea’s Kbank opts for conservative IPO pricing

Seoul — South Korean online lender Kbank has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the bottom end of its indicative range to raise 498-billion won (about $346m).

Kbank shares were priced at 8,300 won apiece, compared with an indicative range of 8,300-9,500 won, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. Reuters