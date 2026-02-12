International business briefs | Hundreds of Lufthansa flights cancelled as pilots and cabin crew walk out

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Berlin — Hundreds of Lufthansa flights were cancelled on Thursday as pilots and flight attendants went on strike at Germany’s largest airline, which has for years struggled to rein in costs at its core brand.

The company did not initially provide a number of affected connections and passengers but said that the strike action is leading to “extensive cancellations”.

German airport association ADV estimated that more than 460 flights will be cancelled, with almost 70,000 passengers affected.

Lufthansa earlier said it would try to rebook passengers on its other airlines or partner airlines before returning to its normal schedule on Friday. Reuters

Mercedes-Benz won’t export Chinese cars to the US and Europe

A Nissan and Mercedes‑Benz joint factory in Aguascalientes, Mexico, February 9 2026. Picture: Reuters/Liberto Urena (Liberto Urena)

Stuttgart — Mercedes-Benz does not plan to export its cars from China to Europe or the US, its finance chief said on Thursday.

The German carmaker is also ready to step up competitiveness on pricing wherever needed, Harald Wilhelm said, adding that efficiency measures would create flexibility here. Reuters

China’s commerce ministry eases stance after EU tariff reprieve

The European Commission has approved a request to exempt the Tavascan SUV coupe from import tariffs. Picture: (LEONHARD SIMON)

Beijing — China’s commerce ministry shifted its stance on Thursday by accepting that Chinese electric vehicle makers can negotiate independently with the EU, after Volkswagen secured a tariff reprieve for one of its China-made SUV models.

The European Commission, which oversees trade policy for the 27-strong bloc, this week approved a request by the German auto giant’s Cupra brand to exempt the Tavascan SUV coupe from import tariffs in exchange for an agreed minimum price and a sales quota – the first exemption since the duties’ adoption in 2024. Reuters

Hermes CEO sees positive China signs, cautious on victory

French luxury group Hermes CEO Axel Dumas. File photo: (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Paris — French luxury group Hermes’ CEO Axel Dumas, said on Thursday he sees positive signs for his company in China and thus does not expect the market to deteriorate there this year.

“I think there are indeed positive developments,” Dumas said in a post-earnings conference call with analysts.

“I won’t declare victory just now,” he warned, however.

The company will keep on expanding in China and will maintain its strategy to spread to one city per year. Reuters

Magnum Ice Cream shares plunge 13.9% after profit drop

Magnum Ice Cream reports a 48.4% drop in full-year net profit. Picture: 123RF/dontree

London — Magnum Ice Cream’s shares fell sharply on Thursday after the company reported a 48.4% drop in full-year net profit and lower-than-expected sales growth in its first set of results since a spin-off from Unilever in December.

Magnum’s Amsterdam listing was seen as a test of its ability to boost sales of its Cornetto cones and Ben & Jerry’s ice creams at a time when GLP-1 weight-loss drugs have shaken up consumer tastes and as the Trump administration pushes a “Make America Healthy Again” campaign in the US.

Trading in the company’s shares, which had risen around 30% since Magnum’s market debut prior to today, was briefly halted at the market opening.

They were 13.9% lower by 8.46am GMT, on course for their steepest one-day drop since the listing. Reuters