Sanofi fires CEO Paul Hudson after stalled turnaround at vaccine giant

By Alessandro Parodi and Bhanvi Satija

London — French drugmaker Sanofi abruptly ousted its CEO Paul Hudson on Thursday, underscoring rising pressure from headwinds in the US and a stalled turnaround since he took the reins in 2019 to replace blockbuster drugs.

The company said it had appointed Belén Garijo, head of German drugmaker Merck KGaA, as Hudson’s replacement, adding that she would take over in late April.

Hudson, who was pushed out just two months before his tenure was up for renewal, did not respond to a request for comment.

Belén Garijo. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

Sanofi, among the world’s biggest vaccine makers, released a string of underwhelming trial updates last year while pursuing bolt-on acquisitions in search of new medicines to help drive growth once its blockbuster asthma drug Dupixent loses key patents in the early 2030s.

Hudson had been hired with a mandate to revive the company’s drug pipeline and share price, but he has struggled to reduce Sanofi’s dependence on its star eczema treatment Dupixent, drawing pressure from investors.

Shareholders have had a 33% return on their investment, including dividends, since September 2019 when Hudson took over, according to LSEG data. That’s well below UK-based rivals AstraZeneca and GSK, which returned 133% and 65%, respectively, in the same period.

Sanofi said in late January that its vaccine sales would be “slightly negative” this year, partly due to US policy changes under President Donald Trump.

Speed and discipline

Sanofi said Hudson would step down on February 17, while Garijo will take the role at the end of the group’s shareholder meeting on April 29. Sanofi board member Olivier Charmeil will serve as acting CEO during the transition.

Garijo previously worked for 15 years at Sanofi and was a board member at French cosmetics giant L’Oreal.

“She has the experience and profile to accelerate the pace, strengthen the quality of execution of strategy and lead the next growth cycle of the company,” Sanofi chair Frederic Oudea said in a statement.

JPMorgan analysts said Garijo was expected to bring greater discipline at Sanofi and speed up preparations for the drugmakers future beyond Dupixent, with a focus on boosting research & development productivity.

Hudson had said in January that 2026 would be a good time for deal-making after the firm forecast high single-digit overall sales growth for the year, despite an expected drop in vaccine sales linked to vaccine scepticism in the US.