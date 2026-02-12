SoftBank posts fourth quarterly profit of $1.6bn on OpenAI gains

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son attends an event to pitch AI for businesses in Tokyo, Japan.

By Anton Bridge

Japan’s SoftBank Group said on Thursday it logged a net profit of ¥248.6bn ($1.6bn) in the October-December quarter, boosted by the rising valuation of its investment in OpenAI.

The results, which mark SoftBank’s fourth consecutive quarter in the black, compare to a net loss of ¥369bn over the same period the previous year.

SoftBank’s earnings have been flattered by the rising valuation of its investment in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, even as investors question the risk of overexposure to a single firm in the red-hot AI sector.

(REUTERS)

Five analysts surveyed by LSEG projected quarterly net income in a range between a gain of ¥1.1-trillion ($7.07bn) and a loss of ¥480bn.

In the nine months to end-December, OpenAI has provided SoftBank with a ¥2.8-trillion investment gain.

Masayoshi Son’s conglomerate has now invested more than $30bn in the firm, building a shareholding of about 11%, in an “all-in” wager it will emerge as a winner in the battle between competing developers of large language models.

OpenAI is reportedly seeking another capital injection of $100bn, with SoftBank joined by Amazon and Nvidia as prospective investors at a yet higher valuation of $830bn.

To fund its bets, the technology investment group has turned to asset sales, bond issuance and loans backed by its other holdings, such as chip designer Arm.

(REUTERS)

The heavy exposure to OpenAI means SoftBank is increasingly seen as a publicly traded proxy for the US firm, raising investor concerns over the effect on its finances.

The group has already sold its $5.8bn holding of Nvidia and, between June and December last year, sold part of its stake in T-Mobile for $12.73bn.

The conglomerate has expanded a margin loan using shares in Arm to $20bn from $13.5bn previously and has used the remaining capacity.

SoftBank has also raised the amount it can borrow against its shares of its domestic telecoms unit SoftBank Corp to ¥1.2-trillion from ¥800bn.

While OpenAI was once considered the dominant player among makers of large language models, it has recently been negotiating rising costs to train and run its AI models amid intensifying competition from the likes of Alphabet.

SoftBank’s shares closed up 2.4% in a flat market before its earnings were released.